25 Oaktree Lane

6 month max lease only!!! Wow this unit is being completely renovated with brand new kitchen/tiled baths/decorator paint/outdoor fountains etc. Executive Townhome located in the 24hr guarded/gated community of the “Terraces”. Commanding city lights views and very private and tranquil location in complex. Home features 2BR+ Den, 2BA 1590 sq.ft. Brand new kitchen including new cabinets, appliances. Bottom unit location with total privacy and nice size very private wrap around yard and private 2 car garage on street level. Cathedral beamed ceilings in living room and 1 level unit (multiple steps down from street level parking to unit).