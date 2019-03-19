All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25 Oaktree Lane

25 Oaktree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

25 Oaktree Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6 month max lease only!!! Wow this unit is being completely renovated with brand new kitchen/tiled baths/decorator paint/outdoor fountains etc. Executive Townhome located in the 24hr guarded/gated community of the “Terraces”. Commanding city lights views and very private and tranquil location in complex. Home features 2BR+ Den, 2BA 1590 sq.ft. Brand new kitchen including new cabinets, appliances. Bottom unit location with total privacy and nice size very private wrap around yard and private 2 car garage on street level. Cathedral beamed ceilings in living room and 1 level unit (multiple steps down from street level parking to unit).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Oaktree Lane have any available units?
25 Oaktree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
Is 25 Oaktree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25 Oaktree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Oaktree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25 Oaktree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 25 Oaktree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25 Oaktree Lane offers parking.
Does 25 Oaktree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Oaktree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Oaktree Lane have a pool?
No, 25 Oaktree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25 Oaktree Lane have accessible units?
No, 25 Oaktree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Oaktree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Oaktree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Oaktree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Oaktree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
