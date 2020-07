Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bike storage garage hot tub cats allowed alarm system basketball court bbq/grill cc payments courtyard internet access online portal smoke-free community

Windsor at Redwood Creek offers the lifestyle of a luxury home while being surrounded by the best of what nature has to offer. Whether you enjoy taking a lap in our year around heated pool, spending time with your pet in our on-site dog park, or simply walking along our creek-side trail, you’ll revel in the comfort and beauty that our community provides.Our Rohnert Park luxury apartment homes are newly renovated and feature updated modern lighting, fixtures, flooring and stylish two-tone paint schemes. Gourmet kitchens include gorgeous new stainless steel appliances, refinished countertops and modern white cabinets with sleek nickel finishes.Take advantage of our indoor amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, business center, and brand new clubhouse perfect for social gatherings or relaxing nights reading by the fire.