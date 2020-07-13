Apartment List
161 Apartments for rent in Rocklin, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rocklin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1265 sqft
A stunning community with a resort-like pool, expansive views of the green space surrounding it and ample on-site amenities. Near top-rated schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1374 sqft
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Sunset West
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
7 Units Available
Central Rocklin
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
900 sqft
Convenient to Quarry Park and Sunset Plaza, this beautiful community offers residents a pool, spa, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
4 Units Available
Sunset West
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1247 sqft
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 11 at 01:28pm
4 Units Available
Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1051 sqft
Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge
5902 Springview Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
840 sqft
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge, More than just an apartment... A community! The Vue at Rocklin Ridge apartments you can enjoy the peace of the country with all the pleasures of the city.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Secret Ravine - Sierra Bluffs
4848 El Verde Court
4848 El Verde Court, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1238 sqft
4848 El Verde Court Available 09/20/20 Wonderful 2bd/2ba Rocklin Home with 2 Car Garage - Great Location - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Rocklin home is located El Don Estates near Rocklin Road & Sierra College Blvd.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
3346 Meadow Way
3346 Meadow Way, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1200 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Rocklin - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage duplex in Rocklin available for rent July 3, 2020. This 2 bedroom duplex has all new vinyl tile flooring, fresh paint, and recently remodeled bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stanford Ranch
5617 Harvest Rd
5617 Harvest Road, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1400 sqft
Stanford Ranch - 5617 Harvest Rd " Stanford Ranch" A 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home with approx. 1400 s.f. with central heat and air, great room, Nice open kitchen. Large master bedroom with private bath. Large yard, 2 car garage with opener.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodside
6005 Woodside Drive
6005 Woodside Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1080 sqft
6005 Woodside Drive Available 07/24/20 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage, duplex in Rocklin - Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, 2 car garage duplex with a large backyard in Rocklin.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1509 Peony Lane
1509 Peony Lane, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2657 sqft
1509 Peony Lane Available 07/27/20 Brand New Rocklin 4bd/2.5ba Home - Must See! - This Brand New 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Spring Valley Community of Rocklin, a Woodside Homes Community.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Secret Ravine - Sierra Bluffs
5033 Saint Francis Way
5033 Saint Francis Way, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2634 sqft
SCAM ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, Facebook, or any other site with different contact information, please notify our office as it is a scam and fraudulent ad.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Whitney Ranch
1675 Abilene Cir.
1675 Abilene Circle, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2507 sqft
1675 Abilene Cir. Available 05/15/20 Live in Whitney Ranch! 4 Bedroom Home with Desirable Floorpan and Large Backyard - The location of this home can not be beat! True walking distance to Whitney HS, parks, and trails.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4233 Silver Lupine Lane
4233 Silver Lupine Lane, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2300 sqft
Beautiful New One Story 3 Bedroom in Del Oro School Zone - Gorgeous new home in Rocklin near shopping, freeway access and great school district. This is a gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single story home in desirable Rocklin.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
4335 Lakebreeze Drive
4335 Lakebreeze Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2330 sqft
Wonderful Rocklin 3bd/3ba Home with 3 Car Garage - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Rocklin near Pacific Street & Americana Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from the Roseville Galleria.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
2425 SAGUARO WAY
2425 Saguaro Way, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1700 sqft
2425 SAGUARO WAY Available 07/18/20 SINGLE STORY HOME IN ROCKLIN NEAR ANTELOPE CREEK ELEMETARY SCHOOL! - ***COMING SOON*** Single story home in Rocklin!! This home offers 3 bedrooms, with formal dining/living room combo, family room with wood

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset West
2260 Vail Ct
2260 Vail Court, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2452 sqft
2260 Vail Ct Available 08/01/20 Super Sharp Rocklin Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2 car garage. Approximately 2452 sq. ft. at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Owner pays gardener. Beautiful backyard with several fruit trees.
Results within 1 mile of Rocklin
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Highland Park
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Harding
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rocklin, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rocklin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

