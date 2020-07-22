/
176 Apartments for rent in Fairmede-Hilltop, Richmond, CA
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,430
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
2513 Moyers Road
2513 Moyers Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1122 sqft
Remodeled Hilltop College Rancher with Garage Parking - Details on our website.
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
106 Arcangel Way
106 Arcangel Way, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1492 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $0 Deposit w/ Good Credit & No Evictions - Property Id: 319428 Available 08/01/2020. This stylish 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom/2 car garage townhouse is located in a gated community in San Pablo.
2826 12th Street
2826 12th Street, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1255 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
2539 17th St.
2539 17th Street, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in San Pablo - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Floors 2. Brand New Kitchen Counter Tops & Cabinets 3. New Stainless Steel Appliances 4. Small Bar Space overlooking the Living Room 5.
223 Santa Barbara
223 Santa Barbara Street, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1541 sqft
Beautiful 3 Story Home in Gated Complex..... - Welcome to the Abella Gated Community, This 3 story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage with laminate flooring throughout the house.
3107 Willow Rd Apt D
3107 Willow Road, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
875 sqft
Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Apartment in San Pablo 3107 Willow Rd Apt D is close to Holiday Inn Express & Suites San Pablo - Richmond Area, San Pablo Lytton Casino, Empire Buffet, Salesian College Preparatory, Walgreens, Ford Elementary
2990 Chevy Way
2990 Chevy Way, Rollingwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
948 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated three bedrooms/One-bathroom single family house in San Pablo. -Move-in special! $500.
13700 San Pablo
13700 San Pablo Avenue, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Alice Chen Lu - Agt: 510-685-0505 - Email: lu.alicechen@outlook.comPhone: 510-685-0505About 13700 San Pablo Ave San Pablo, CA 94806Renovated 741-sq.
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,842
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
950 sqft
Located conveniently nearby Alvarado Park, Interstate 80 and Princeton Plaza, this community offers package service, on-site laundry facilities, pool and renters' insurance. Apartments feature balconies, hardwood flooring, window coverings and additional storage.
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,215
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1133 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,507
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,738
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1111 sqft
Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront. These brand new luxury apartments for rent in Hercules, CA are tremendously inviting.
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1109 sqft
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
2964 Estates Avenue
2964 Estates Avenue, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1242 sqft
***COMING SOON*** Stokley Properties Presents 2964 Estates Ave. in Pinole. - TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT: ASSISTANT PROPERTY MANAGER Karen Alcaraz 925-658-1415 X14 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse in Pinole.
3211 Nevin Ave
3211 Nevin Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
855 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has lots of charm. As you enter, you will see the many extra touches that make a house feel like a home.
97 Bayside Court
97 Bayside Court, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1007 sqft
Delightful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home - Property Id: 323841 Peaceful and Serene -- Enjoy this Delightful 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath Lower Unit Condo in a Great Gated Community along the Marina Bay Waterway.
610 27th st
610 27th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1009 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Cute 2 bed/1 bath home in North and East Richmond.
511 Kearney St.
511 Kearney Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
511 Kearney St (Upstairs Apartment) El Cerrito - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Off street parking. Carpet. Electric Stove. Refrigerator. Dishwasher. Coin-Op laundry. Deck off the kitchen with a lot of natural light. Water & garbage paid. No pets.
237 S 3rd Street
237 South 3rd Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1475 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 54032 Close to transportation easy access to freeway close to Richmond bridge call between 9am and 8pm to schedule an appointment to see the place Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
27 Breakers Blvd
27 Breakers Boulevard, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Available 08/01/20 Bayfront 3 Bed, 2.5 Ba Home w/ EV charging station - Property Id: 317389 Privately located inside a gated community facing the Bay Trail, this 3 bed, 2.
