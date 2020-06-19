29 Shorewood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Story Home In Gated Community in Richmond, CA - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath two-story home located in the Promontory area of Marina Bay, Freshly Painted throughout, new wall to wall carpet throughout, newer stainless steel gas stove, double door refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, oak cabinets, Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, updated bathrooms, washer/gas dryer hookups in the garage, large closets in the bedrooms with mirrored closet doors, Deep Tub in Master Bedroom, Loft Area in the 2nd floor, Central Heating, You can explore the coast from Point Richmond to the new span of the Bay Bridge, Located walking distance to the Bay Trail, it has exclusive gate access to the shoreline, front area landscaped and maintained by the community association, low maintenance back yard/patio area maintained by the tenants, the grounds in the Breakers feature some the area's most colorful gardens and most vivid Bay vistas. NO PETS,

$ 3600 Rent / $ 3600 Security Deposit / $7200 Total Move In Cost

No Pets Allowed



