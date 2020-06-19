All apartments in Richmond
29 Shorewood Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

29 Shorewood Court

29 Shorewood Court · (510) 758-5636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 Shorewood Court, Richmond, CA 94804
Marina Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29 Shorewood Court · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1449 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Story Home In Gated Community in Richmond, CA - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath two-story home located in the Promontory area of Marina Bay, Freshly Painted throughout, new wall to wall carpet throughout, newer stainless steel gas stove, double door refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, oak cabinets, Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, updated bathrooms, washer/gas dryer hookups in the garage, large closets in the bedrooms with mirrored closet doors, Deep Tub in Master Bedroom, Loft Area in the 2nd floor, Central Heating, You can explore the coast from Point Richmond to the new span of the Bay Bridge, Located walking distance to the Bay Trail, it has exclusive gate access to the shoreline, front area landscaped and maintained by the community association, low maintenance back yard/patio area maintained by the tenants, the grounds in the Breakers feature some the area's most colorful gardens and most vivid Bay vistas. NO PETS,
$ 3600 Rent / $ 3600 Security Deposit / $7200 Total Move In Cost
Presented by Professional Property Management DRE#01902148 510-758-5636

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Shorewood Court have any available units?
29 Shorewood Court has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Shorewood Court have?
Some of 29 Shorewood Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Shorewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
29 Shorewood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Shorewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 29 Shorewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 29 Shorewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 29 Shorewood Court does offer parking.
Does 29 Shorewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Shorewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Shorewood Court have a pool?
No, 29 Shorewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 29 Shorewood Court have accessible units?
No, 29 Shorewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Shorewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Shorewood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Shorewood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Shorewood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
