Richmond, CA
2813 Loyola Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2813 Loyola Avenue

2813 Loyola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Loyola Drive, Richmond, CA 94806
Fairmede-Hilltop

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Captivating, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the Fairmede-Hilltop neighborhood in Richmond. ?Near to public transportation, schools, and colleges.

The spacious interior features hardwood floors, tile bathrooms, vaulted ceiling, cabinets or closets for storage and is unfurnished. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets with drawers, and appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Lovely carpeted bedrooms with mirrored door closets and plenty of space. Gas heating installed for climate control. The exterior features a yard for outdoor activities.

Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, and yard maintenance.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Xmjf6Pzvw7S

Additional Details:
A 2-car uncovered driveway is available for parking.

Pets are not allowed on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Fairmead Park and Hilltop Park.

Now accepting section 8 applicants!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5761288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Loyola Avenue have any available units?
2813 Loyola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, CA.
What amenities does 2813 Loyola Avenue have?
Some of 2813 Loyola Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Loyola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Loyola Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Loyola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Loyola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 2813 Loyola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Loyola Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2813 Loyola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Loyola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Loyola Avenue have a pool?
No, 2813 Loyola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Loyola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2813 Loyola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Loyola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Loyola Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 Loyola Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2813 Loyola Avenue has units with air conditioning.
