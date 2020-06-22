2813 Loyola Avenue

Amenities

Captivating, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the Fairmede-Hilltop neighborhood in Richmond. ?Near to public transportation, schools, and colleges.



The spacious interior features hardwood floors, tile bathrooms, vaulted ceiling, cabinets or closets for storage and is unfurnished. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets with drawers, and appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Lovely carpeted bedrooms with mirrored door closets and plenty of space. Gas heating installed for climate control. The exterior features a yard for outdoor activities.



Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, and yard maintenance.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Xmjf6Pzvw7S



Additional Details:

A 2-car uncovered driveway is available for parking.



Pets are not allowed on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Fairmead Park and Hilltop Park.



Now accepting section 8 applicants!



