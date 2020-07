Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244 or Paul Di Marino at (909) 855-4976. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment for rent has been completely renovated! From new carpet to freshly painted walls and an upgraded bathroom, this unit is practically brand new! The spacious upstairs unit has a great open floor plan that leads from the kitchen directly into the oversized living room. The two bedrooms are both large and have huge closets. Water and trash included in rent. Don't Wait! This apartment won't last long!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.