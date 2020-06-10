All apartments in Redwood City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

818 Constellation CT

818 Constellation Court · No Longer Available
Location

818 Constellation Court, Redwood City, CA 94065
Redwood Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
There's No Place Like Home on the Water! Exquisite Cambria floor plan-dual master suites & dramatic water views. You'll love the gleaming Brazilian hardwood floors throughout w/new wood floors in the bedrooms, soaring ceilings, radius corners, imported glass block detailing & more. Versatile floor plan allows you to customize the living spaces to fit your needs. The den space on the first floor could be an office or cozy TV room. The second level dining room could be a family room, office or play room. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, S/S appliances & adjacent breakfast nook. You'll appreciate the 2 car garage + extra storage. Entertain on your large Trex deck & be the envy of friends-family w/ the wide water views. Community features walkways along the waterfront, sparkling pool & bubbling spa. You are adjacent to Sandpiper Elementary-Middle School & Park. Sorry No Showing until tenant vacates 6/30/20. Maybe be possible or online tour with tenant. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Constellation CT have any available units?
818 Constellation CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redwood City, CA.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Constellation CT have?
Some of 818 Constellation CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Constellation CT currently offering any rent specials?
818 Constellation CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Constellation CT pet-friendly?
No, 818 Constellation CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 818 Constellation CT offer parking?
Yes, 818 Constellation CT does offer parking.
Does 818 Constellation CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Constellation CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Constellation CT have a pool?
Yes, 818 Constellation CT has a pool.
Does 818 Constellation CT have accessible units?
No, 818 Constellation CT does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Constellation CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Constellation CT does not have units with dishwashers.
