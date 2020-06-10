818 Constellation CT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna

There's No Place Like Home on the Water! Exquisite Cambria floor plan-dual master suites & dramatic water views. You'll love the gleaming Brazilian hardwood floors throughout w/new wood floors in the bedrooms, soaring ceilings, radius corners, imported glass block detailing & more. Versatile floor plan allows you to customize the living spaces to fit your needs. The den space on the first floor could be an office or cozy TV room. The second level dining room could be a family room, office or play room. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, S/S appliances & adjacent breakfast nook. You'll appreciate the 2 car garage + extra storage. Entertain on your large Trex deck & be the envy of friends-family w/ the wide water views. Community features walkways along the waterfront, sparkling pool & bubbling spa. You are adjacent to Sandpiper Elementary-Middle School & Park. Sorry No Showing until tenant vacates 6/30/20. Maybe be possible or online tour with tenant. No Pets