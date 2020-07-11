/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
130 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Fe, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Santa Fe
6177 El Tordo
6177 El Tordo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1400 sqft
Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties We have the best that Rancho Santa Fe has to offer! Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath villas in best of Rancho Santa Fe! LEASE TERMS $4,900 a month/ $2,000 deposit with approved application and 11 month
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Santa Fe
6175 Paseo Arbolado
6175 Paseo Arbolado, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled in a community next to the Rancho Santa Fe Village. This house has a spacious great room with a deck overlooking Rancho Santa Fe and Fairbanks Ranch Hills. Both bedrooms are huge.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Santa Fe
16922 Via De Santa Fe
16922 Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1530 sqft
Single level Village condo. Fully turn key. Recently updated-newer kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Tons of storage. Quiet and peaceful place to live. Serene community. Walk to Village. Private patios with BBQ.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Santa Fe
16825 Via de Santa Fe
16825 Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2210 sqft
Charming Spanish home in the heart of Rancho Santa Fe Village. Walk to the Village, restaurants and shops. Super private backyard with entertaining & dining area, Jacuzzi, and putting green. Home gets great light throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Santa Fe
6115 Mimulus
6115 Mimulus, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
10375 sqft
See Virtual Tour Link. Escape to a private, lushly landscaped all fenced and gated 2.1 acre oasis, where one can enjoy the beauty found at this prime Rancho Santa Fe Covenant location.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Santa Fe
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4031 Via Valle Verde
4031 Via Valle Verde, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,850
2103 sqft
Located on one of the most desired lots in Whispering Palms towards the end of a cul-de-sac this home offers style, peace, quiet, and an incredible golf course view.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Fairbanks Ranch
15608 Via De Santa Fe
15608 Via De Santa Fe, Fairbanks Ranch, CA
7 Bedrooms
$16,900
7010 sqft
Gorgeous Private Estate in Private gated community enclave of Rancho Santa Fe meadows. 4.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
15615 Las Planideras
15615 Las Planideras, San Diego County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,750
3433 sqft
Best panoramic view in the covenant. On the sought after west side with convenient access to freeways, beaches and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Santa Fe
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
North City
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,225
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
7 Units Available
Carmel Valley
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
11 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,028
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
4 Units Available
Rancho La Costa
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1200 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, in-unit laundry and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Includes covered parking, a spa and a pool. Plus, this location is next to La Costa Resort and Spa.
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes
2515 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Del Mar, CA, apartment homes located near Sea World and the San Diego Zoo. Upstairs units with ocean views, newly upgraded kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with washer and dryer in every unit.
Last updated July 10 at 05:33am
12 Units Available
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,243
1314 sqft
Elegant community in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. Units offer granite counters, walk-in closets, dishwashers, extra storage and air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,327
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
16 Units Available
Rancho Bernardo
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
La Costa Oaks North
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,069
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
116 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with private patios, full-size washers and dryers, and extra storage. The pet-friendly community features lush landscaping, reserved parking and a fitness center. This spot is next to the National Blue Ribbons School.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
6 Units Available
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1564 sqft
Residents who enjoy shopping will love this property's proximity to Encinitas Ranch Town Center. The green community has a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Inside, apartments feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
