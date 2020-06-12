/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
130 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rancho San Diego, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rancho San Diego
29 Units Available
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
924 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho San Diego
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
3 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
935 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
849 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Mesa
27 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Spring Valley
6 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lake Murray
15 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
907 sqft
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
750 sqft
Recently renovated community. Access to I-8 and I-67 and public transportation. Smoke-free community. Updated kitchens with granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. On-site parking and grill area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lemon Grove
4 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1030 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
El Cajon
2 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.
Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
887 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Emerald Avenue
367 Emerald Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
A beautiful community that's tucked away from the busy city. Updated interiors offer granite countertops, updated appliances and spacious layouts. On-site parking provided. Laundry facilities available. Grill area provided.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
8220 VINCETTA DR 13
8220 Vincetta Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
999 sqft
- (RLNE5855477)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
855 E. Lexington Ave # 6
855 E Lexington Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
760 sqft
Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath for rent! - Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath. The best part about this condo is that, it is a bottom corner unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
494 S. Anza St
494 South Anza Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
2 Bedroom El Cajon Condo! - This two bedroom condo features neutral paint and tile throughout the first floor. Bedrooms and full bath located on second floor which is carpeted. Ceiling fans throughout the property for added comfort.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1280 W MAIN STREET
1280 West Main Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
880 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATH CONDO AT THE BASE OF FLETCHER HILLS! - THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM CONDO IS MOVE-IN READY! EVERYTHING IS NEW FROM THE KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, AND FLOORING.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13460 Jamul Dr
13460 Jamul Drive, San Diego County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Nice Manufactured Home - Property Id: 288468 Vaulted ceilings. Modern. No wood paneling. Second dwelling located near Steele Canyon Golf Course in Jamul. Laundry Room with Washer/ Dryer Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Murray
1 Unit Available
8741 Lake Murray Blvd
8741 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 262223 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262223 Property Id 262223 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5790619)
