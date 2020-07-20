All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Find more places like 4432 Mayapan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho San Diego, CA
/
4432 Mayapan Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4432 Mayapan Drive

4432 Mayapan Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho San Diego
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4432 Mayapan Dr, Rancho San Diego, CA 92020
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
pet friendly
One of A Kind Mt. Helix Three Bedroom Home! - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home a top a hillside in Mt. Helix. The entry way to the home is surrounded by lush landscaping. Enter the home into a very spacious living room which offers windows throughout the room providing beautiful views and abundant natural lighting.

There are hardwood floors, a fireplace, neutral paint colors and a vaulted ceiling in the living area of this property. Formal dining room offers a beautiful view to the backyard paradise. You can exit to the backyard from this room. It can accommodate a large table and chairs. Enjoy the bar length rock fire pit and the multi-level waterfall in the backyard while dining.

The kitchen is very open and can be accessed directly from the garage entry. It has an abundance of cabinets and granite counter space. It is large enough to accommodate all those who want to keep the cook company. It opens to the formal dining room.

The bedrooms are separated from the main living area by a long hallway for privacy. There is a full bathroom in the hallway for guests and offers a full sized shower. Each bedroom is large enough for a queen sized bed. The master bedroom can fit a king sized bed and is complete with a private bathroom. There is upgraded closeting with beautiful built-ins for shoes, shelving, and plenty of room to hang any amount of clothes. The woodwork in the master bedroom is very unique including the doors, custom closet and beautiful flooring.

The backyard comes complete with built-in's and provides all that is needed for a great meal outdoors or entertaining. It has a beautiful waterfall, a private hut-like gazebo and can accommodate patio furniture for guests to enjoy. It has several levels and will provide you the desire to have friends over for dinner parties. The private driveway leads up to your home with abundant parking spaces and a 2 car garage.

Tenant pays all utilities.

This one of a kind home will not last long. Available NOW! Call for a viewing: Management Solutions 855-229 RENT(7368) EXT 3

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4676155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 Mayapan Drive have any available units?
4432 Mayapan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 4432 Mayapan Drive have?
Some of 4432 Mayapan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 Mayapan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4432 Mayapan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 Mayapan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4432 Mayapan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4432 Mayapan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4432 Mayapan Drive offers parking.
Does 4432 Mayapan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4432 Mayapan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 Mayapan Drive have a pool?
No, 4432 Mayapan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4432 Mayapan Drive have accessible units?
No, 4432 Mayapan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 Mayapan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4432 Mayapan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4432 Mayapan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4432 Mayapan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl
Rancho San Diego, CA 92019

Similar Pages

Rancho San Diego 1 BedroomsRancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms
Rancho San Diego Apartments with GymsRancho San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho San Diego Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cuyamaca CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College