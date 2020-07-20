4432 Mayapan Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage pet friendly

One of A Kind Mt. Helix Three Bedroom Home! - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home a top a hillside in Mt. Helix. The entry way to the home is surrounded by lush landscaping. Enter the home into a very spacious living room which offers windows throughout the room providing beautiful views and abundant natural lighting.



There are hardwood floors, a fireplace, neutral paint colors and a vaulted ceiling in the living area of this property. Formal dining room offers a beautiful view to the backyard paradise. You can exit to the backyard from this room. It can accommodate a large table and chairs. Enjoy the bar length rock fire pit and the multi-level waterfall in the backyard while dining.



The kitchen is very open and can be accessed directly from the garage entry. It has an abundance of cabinets and granite counter space. It is large enough to accommodate all those who want to keep the cook company. It opens to the formal dining room.



The bedrooms are separated from the main living area by a long hallway for privacy. There is a full bathroom in the hallway for guests and offers a full sized shower. Each bedroom is large enough for a queen sized bed. The master bedroom can fit a king sized bed and is complete with a private bathroom. There is upgraded closeting with beautiful built-ins for shoes, shelving, and plenty of room to hang any amount of clothes. The woodwork in the master bedroom is very unique including the doors, custom closet and beautiful flooring.



The backyard comes complete with built-in's and provides all that is needed for a great meal outdoors or entertaining. It has a beautiful waterfall, a private hut-like gazebo and can accommodate patio furniture for guests to enjoy. It has several levels and will provide you the desire to have friends over for dinner parties. The private driveway leads up to your home with abundant parking spaces and a 2 car garage.



Tenant pays all utilities.



This one of a kind home will not last long. Available NOW! Call for a viewing: Management Solutions 855-229 RENT(7368) EXT 3



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4676155)