2017 Muira Ln

-Gorgeous living room with vaulted ceilings.

-Spacious dining room with chandelier.

-Quaint kitchen with tile flooring and good cabinet space.

-Kitchen appliances include: Stainless stove/oven, stainless dishwasher.

-**Tenant must supply their own refrigerator.**

-Great family room with fireplace and french doors that lead out to the backyard deck.

-Master bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings and dual closets.

-Master bathroom has his & hers sinks and a separate area for the bathroom and full bath/shower.

-3 other rooms are spacious and fresh with paint and carpet.

-2 car attached garage with some shelving and a workbench.

-Washer and dryer hook-ups in the garage as well. The tenant must supply their own washer/dryer.

-Large fenced back yard.

-Window treatments throughout.

-Central air conditioning and central heating.



Lease Details:

-Available now for 1 year lease.

-Rent: $2600

-Deposit: $2600 o.a.c.

-Tenant responsible for ALL utilities.

-NO Pets, NO Smoking, & NO Section 8.

-Renters Insurance REQUIRED.

-Landscaping included.



Please contact agent John Collins to schedule a viewing @ 619-722-0040.



Thank you.



No Pets Allowed



