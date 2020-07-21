2017 Muira Ln

Amenities
-Gorgeous living room with vaulted ceilings.
-Spacious dining room with chandelier.
-Quaint kitchen with tile flooring and good cabinet space.
-Kitchen appliances include: Stainless stove/oven, stainless dishwasher.
-**Tenant must supply their own refrigerator.**
-Great family room with fireplace and french doors that lead out to the backyard deck.
-Master bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings and dual closets.
-Master bathroom has his & hers sinks and a separate area for the bathroom and full bath/shower.
-3 other rooms are spacious and fresh with paint and carpet.
-2 car attached garage with some shelving and a workbench.
-Washer and dryer hook-ups in the garage as well. The tenant must supply their own washer/dryer.
-Large fenced back yard.
-Window treatments throughout.
-Central air conditioning and central heating.
Lease Details:
-Available now for 1 year lease.
-Rent: $2600
-Deposit: $2600 o.a.c.
-Tenant responsible for ALL utilities.
-NO Pets, NO Smoking, & NO Section 8.
-Renters Insurance REQUIRED.
-Landscaping included.
Please contact agent John Collins to schedule a viewing @ 619-722-0040.
Thank you.
(RLNE5003487)