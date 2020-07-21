All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

2017 Muira Ln

2017 Muira Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Muira Lane, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
-Gorgeous living room with vaulted ceilings.
-Spacious dining room with chandelier.
-Quaint kitchen with tile flooring and good cabinet space.
-Kitchen appliances include: Stainless stove/oven, stainless dishwasher.
-**Tenant must supply their own refrigerator.**
-Great family room with fireplace and french doors that lead out to the backyard deck.
-Master bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings and dual closets.
-Master bathroom has his & hers sinks and a separate area for the bathroom and full bath/shower.
-3 other rooms are spacious and fresh with paint and carpet.
-2 car attached garage with some shelving and a workbench.
-Washer and dryer hook-ups in the garage as well. The tenant must supply their own washer/dryer.
-Large fenced back yard.
-Window treatments throughout.
-Central air conditioning and central heating.

Lease Details:
-Available now for 1 year lease.
-Rent: $2600
-Deposit: $2600 o.a.c.
-Tenant responsible for ALL utilities.
-NO Pets, NO Smoking, & NO Section 8.
-Renters Insurance REQUIRED.
-Landscaping included.

Please contact agent John Collins to schedule a viewing @ 619-722-0040.

Thank you.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5003487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Muira Ln have any available units?
2017 Muira Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 2017 Muira Ln have?
Some of 2017 Muira Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Muira Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Muira Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Muira Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Muira Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 2017 Muira Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Muira Ln offers parking.
Does 2017 Muira Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2017 Muira Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Muira Ln have a pool?
No, 2017 Muira Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Muira Ln have accessible units?
No, 2017 Muira Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Muira Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Muira Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Muira Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2017 Muira Ln has units with air conditioning.
