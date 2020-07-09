2006 Crossle Ct

Amenities

5 bedrooms-3.5 bathrooms Two Story Home in El Cajon - A newly renovated home with 5 bedrooms and 3 & 1/2 bathrooms.



It is an ideal home with a beautiful west view and is a first-time rental opportunity.



The home has two master-bedrooms with on-suites bathrooms.



The yard is large with a pool, jacuzzi, and gas fire-pit.



There is a large covered deck off the upstairs master bedroom.



In addition to two large master bedrooms, there are two bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill bathroom, and a smaller fifth bedroom or hobby-room (with HVAC, closet, and shelving).



The house has upgrades including a downstairs half-bath, fireplace, wood built-ins, and hardwood flooring, a solar system, and annually maintained reverse osmosis system for drinking, and a whole house filtered salt water system.



Situated on a Cul-de-sac and less than 1/2 block from a park the location is very kid & dog walk friendly.



Rancho San Diego is a newer part of El Cajon. "RSD" is a developed community with Cuyamaca College (with a farmers market, garden & other events), a Cinema complex, several retail & service center complexes (such as Target, Ross, Kohls, Albertsons, Ralphs, & BevMow), and good restaurants (Dolce & Tabu, and many others).



The owner will pay for pool service, landscaping and pest control.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Small pet okay with approval, some breed restrictions may apply. Sorry No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



