Rancho San Diego, CA
2006 Crossle Ct
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

2006 Crossle Ct

2006 Crossle Court · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Crossle Court, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
5 bedrooms-3.5 bathrooms Two Story Home in El Cajon - A newly renovated home with 5 bedrooms and 3 & 1/2 bathrooms.

It is an ideal home with a beautiful west view and is a first-time rental opportunity.

The home has two master-bedrooms with on-suites bathrooms.

The yard is large with a pool, jacuzzi, and gas fire-pit.

There is a large covered deck off the upstairs master bedroom.

In addition to two large master bedrooms, there are two bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill bathroom, and a smaller fifth bedroom or hobby-room (with HVAC, closet, and shelving).

The house has upgrades including a downstairs half-bath, fireplace, wood built-ins, and hardwood flooring, a solar system, and annually maintained reverse osmosis system for drinking, and a whole house filtered salt water system.

Situated on a Cul-de-sac and less than 1/2 block from a park the location is very kid & dog walk friendly.

Rancho San Diego is a newer part of El Cajon. "RSD" is a developed community with Cuyamaca College (with a farmers market, garden & other events), a Cinema complex, several retail & service center complexes (such as Target, Ross, Kohls, Albertsons, Ralphs, & BevMow), and good restaurants (Dolce & Tabu, and many others).

The owner will pay for pool service, landscaping and pest control.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Small pet okay with approval, some breed restrictions may apply. Sorry No Smoking.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5772543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Crossle Ct have any available units?
2006 Crossle Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 2006 Crossle Ct have?
Some of 2006 Crossle Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Crossle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Crossle Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Crossle Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2006 Crossle Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2006 Crossle Ct offer parking?
No, 2006 Crossle Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2006 Crossle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Crossle Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Crossle Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2006 Crossle Ct has a pool.
Does 2006 Crossle Ct have accessible units?
No, 2006 Crossle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Crossle Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 Crossle Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 Crossle Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2006 Crossle Ct has units with air conditioning.

