Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

1915 Foyt Court

1915 Foyt Court · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Foyt Court, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1915 Foyt Court Available 11/18/19 Single Story - Culdesac Location - Pool - - Single Story
- Culdesac Location
- Pool - New Plaster - Pool Service Included
- Wood Flooring, Carpeted Bedrooms
- Upgraded Bath Vanities
- Low Maintenance Landscaping
- Two Car Garage

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4102833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Foyt Court have any available units?
1915 Foyt Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 1915 Foyt Court have?
Some of 1915 Foyt Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Foyt Court currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Foyt Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Foyt Court pet-friendly?
No, 1915 Foyt Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 1915 Foyt Court offer parking?
Yes, 1915 Foyt Court offers parking.
Does 1915 Foyt Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Foyt Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Foyt Court have a pool?
Yes, 1915 Foyt Court has a pool.
Does 1915 Foyt Court have accessible units?
No, 1915 Foyt Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Foyt Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 Foyt Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 Foyt Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 Foyt Court does not have units with air conditioning.
