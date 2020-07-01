Amenities

1776 Augusta Ct Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Rancho San Diego Home...Hilton Head Area - This gorgeous home is completely remodeled inside and out. Great family neighborhood on a quiet cul de sac opposite a community park. Beautiful granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances,and hardwood floors throughout the home. Epoxy garage floors with lots of custom storage. The living room is large and open with a gas crystal fireplace, ceiling fan in the dining area, and a covered private patio.One bedroom is downstairs with full bath, and very large master bedroom.

Will consider small pet.

Close to shopping,schools (Steele Canyon Charter High)(Hillsdale Middle School),and freeways.

Call or Text Veronica Martin (858)522-9265 for showing.



