1631 Emerald Pt. Ct.

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Former Model Home in Rancho San Diego - This bright 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath former model home is spacious and well-maintained on a quiet cul-de-sac in Rancho San Diego. Downstairs has a great room for living and dining as well as a family room off the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage. The master bedroom is large with a separate retreat, master bathroom, and walk-in closet. The home also features an oversized 3-car tandem garage for additional storage. From the back of the house there are beautiful views of the mountains.

Includes landscape maintenance.

Available for a 1-year lease.

$3,200 security deposit.

Requires 695 FICO score and 2.75 times monthly rent in income to qualify.

Tenant(s) must carry renters insurance.

One small pet considered with additional $350 pet deposit.

Shelley Ehrman, Broker Associate 858-722-7099

Alberts and Associates, Inc. Cal DRE 01989966.



(RLNE5486535)