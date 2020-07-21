1631 Emerald Pt. Ct.

Amenities
Beautiful Former Model Home in Rancho San Diego - This bright 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath former model home is spacious and well-maintained on a quiet cul-de-sac in Rancho San Diego. Downstairs has a great room for living and dining as well as a family room off the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage. The master bedroom is large with a separate retreat, master bathroom, and walk-in closet. The home also features an oversized 3-car tandem garage for additional storage. From the back of the house there are beautiful views of the mountains.
Includes landscape maintenance.
Available for a 1-year lease.
$3,200 security deposit.
Requires 695 FICO score and 2.75 times monthly rent in income to qualify.
Tenant(s) must carry renters insurance.
One small pet considered with additional $350 pet deposit.
Shelley Ehrman, Broker Associate 858-722-7099
Alberts and Associates, Inc. Cal DRE 01989966.
(RLNE5486535)