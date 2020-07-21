All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

1631 Emerald Pt. Ct.

1631 Emerald Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Emerald Point Court, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Former Model Home in Rancho San Diego - This bright 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath former model home is spacious and well-maintained on a quiet cul-de-sac in Rancho San Diego. Downstairs has a great room for living and dining as well as a family room off the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage. The master bedroom is large with a separate retreat, master bathroom, and walk-in closet. The home also features an oversized 3-car tandem garage for additional storage. From the back of the house there are beautiful views of the mountains.
Includes landscape maintenance.
Available for a 1-year lease.
$3,200 security deposit.
Requires 695 FICO score and 2.75 times monthly rent in income to qualify.
Tenant(s) must carry renters insurance.
One small pet considered with additional $350 pet deposit.
Shelley Ehrman, Broker Associate 858-722-7099
Alberts and Associates, Inc. Cal DRE 01989966.

(RLNE5486535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. have any available units?
1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. have?
Some of 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. offers parking.
Does 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. have a pool?
No, 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1631 Emerald Pt. Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
