Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1489 Vista Grande Rd

1489 Vista Grande Road · (619) 587-3764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1489 Vista Grande Road, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Home away from home - Property Id: 199346

Very spacious ONE bedroom furnished apartment as one entire floor of a large house and with separate entrance. Modern bathroom and kitchenette. Very own huge deck overseeing canyon. Furnished with all essentials you need, including kitchen, bathroom and bedroom essentials. Just move in with your suitcase of clothing and personal items. The guest apartment has one king size bed and one sofa bed. Smart TV with Netflix and Amazon prime subscription. Onsite laundry facility. $1800/month plus $150 utility/month and one time cleaning fee of $100. Deposit $1800. Whether you are between the lease or relocating and need a temporary home while looking for permanent residence, or coming to San Diego for a short term job assignment, this guest apartment is a perfect solution. 10 mile from SDSU, 18 miles from downtown SD, 3 miles from Sycuan Casino Resort and golf course and 20-30 minute drive to most of SD. If interested please call Shu 619-587-3764.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199346
Property Id 199346

(RLNE5773873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1489 Vista Grande Rd have any available units?
1489 Vista Grande Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1489 Vista Grande Rd have?
Some of 1489 Vista Grande Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1489 Vista Grande Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1489 Vista Grande Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 Vista Grande Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1489 Vista Grande Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 1489 Vista Grande Rd offer parking?
No, 1489 Vista Grande Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1489 Vista Grande Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1489 Vista Grande Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 Vista Grande Rd have a pool?
No, 1489 Vista Grande Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1489 Vista Grande Rd have accessible units?
No, 1489 Vista Grande Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 Vista Grande Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1489 Vista Grande Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1489 Vista Grande Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1489 Vista Grande Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
