1489 Vista Grande Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Home away from home - Property Id: 199346



Very spacious ONE bedroom furnished apartment as one entire floor of a large house and with separate entrance. Modern bathroom and kitchenette. Very own huge deck overseeing canyon. Furnished with all essentials you need, including kitchen, bathroom and bedroom essentials. Just move in with your suitcase of clothing and personal items. The guest apartment has one king size bed and one sofa bed. Smart TV with Netflix and Amazon prime subscription. Onsite laundry facility. $1800/month plus $150 utility/month and one time cleaning fee of $100. Deposit $1800. Whether you are between the lease or relocating and need a temporary home while looking for permanent residence, or coming to San Diego for a short term job assignment, this guest apartment is a perfect solution. 10 mile from SDSU, 18 miles from downtown SD, 3 miles from Sycuan Casino Resort and golf course and 20-30 minute drive to most of SD. If interested please call Shu 619-587-3764.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199346

Property Id 199346



(RLNE5773873)