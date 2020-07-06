1438 Burris Dr

Amenities
Executive Home in Singing Hills Estates! - 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths 3,811 ft2 built in 2001
Stunning views, home sits on over a usable acre
Mediterranean style 2 story home in gated community
Newly Remodeled home
Formal Living Room with grand fireplace
Open Chefs Kitchen with dark custom cabinets, tile backsplash, 36 gas range with 6 burners, 48 built in stainless steel refrigerator appliances, island with waterfall quartz edge, walk in pantry
Family Room off Kitchen
French Doors that lead to covered patio perfect entertaining
Spacious Dining Room off entrance
Master bedroom with en-suite and walk in closet
Attached 3 car garage
Central AC/Heat
Great sized laundry room with washer/dryer
12-month Lease available
Available NOW!
Small pet accepted with additional security deposit
Non-Smoking property
