1438 Burris Dr

Executive Home in Singing Hills Estates! - 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths 3,811 ft2 built in 2001

Stunning views, home sits on over a usable acre

Mediterranean style 2 story home in gated community

Newly Remodeled home

Formal Living Room with grand fireplace

Open Chefs Kitchen with dark custom cabinets, tile backsplash, 36 gas range with 6 burners, 48 built in stainless steel refrigerator appliances, island with waterfall quartz edge, walk in pantry

Family Room off Kitchen

French Doors that lead to covered patio perfect entertaining

Spacious Dining Room off entrance

Master bedroom with en-suite and walk in closet

Attached 3 car garage

Central AC/Heat

Great sized laundry room with washer/dryer

12-month Lease available

Available NOW!

Small pet accepted with additional security deposit

Non-Smoking property

