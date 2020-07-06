All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Find more places like 1438 Burris Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho San Diego, CA
/
1438 Burris Dr
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1438 Burris Dr

1438 Burris Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho San Diego
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1438 Burris Drive, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Executive Home in Singing Hills Estates! - 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths 3,811 ft2 built in 2001
Stunning views, home sits on over a usable acre
Mediterranean style 2 story home in gated community
Newly Remodeled home
Formal Living Room with grand fireplace
Open Chefs Kitchen with dark custom cabinets, tile backsplash, 36 gas range with 6 burners, 48 built in stainless steel refrigerator appliances, island with waterfall quartz edge, walk in pantry
Family Room off Kitchen
French Doors that lead to covered patio perfect entertaining
Spacious Dining Room off entrance
Master bedroom with en-suite and walk in closet
Attached 3 car garage
Central AC/Heat
Great sized laundry room with washer/dryer
12-month Lease available
Available NOW!
Small pet accepted with additional security deposit
Non-Smoking property
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE4073550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Burris Dr have any available units?
1438 Burris Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 1438 Burris Dr have?
Some of 1438 Burris Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Burris Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Burris Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Burris Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 Burris Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1438 Burris Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1438 Burris Dr offers parking.
Does 1438 Burris Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1438 Burris Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Burris Dr have a pool?
No, 1438 Burris Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Burris Dr have accessible units?
No, 1438 Burris Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Burris Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 Burris Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 Burris Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1438 Burris Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl
Rancho San Diego, CA 92019

Similar Pages

Rancho San Diego 1 BedroomsRancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms
Rancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho San Diego Apartments with Balcony
Rancho San Diego Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cuyamaca CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College