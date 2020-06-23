All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Find more places like 12045 Calle de Medio #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho San Diego, CA
/
12045 Calle de Medio #103
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

12045 Calle de Medio #103

12045 Calle De Medio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho San Diego
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12045 Calle De Medio, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Two-Story Condo with Garage - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story condo in El Cajon. Open floor plan downstairs - living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Private patio with beautiful view. Master bedroom has private deck. One car garage. Great community with tennis court and pool.

Pet considered with additional deposit. One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Available NOW!

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800. We offer virtual tours!

(RLNE4546747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12045 Calle de Medio #103 have any available units?
12045 Calle de Medio #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 12045 Calle de Medio #103 have?
Some of 12045 Calle de Medio #103's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12045 Calle de Medio #103 currently offering any rent specials?
12045 Calle de Medio #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12045 Calle de Medio #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12045 Calle de Medio #103 is pet friendly.
Does 12045 Calle de Medio #103 offer parking?
Yes, 12045 Calle de Medio #103 does offer parking.
Does 12045 Calle de Medio #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12045 Calle de Medio #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12045 Calle de Medio #103 have a pool?
Yes, 12045 Calle de Medio #103 has a pool.
Does 12045 Calle de Medio #103 have accessible units?
No, 12045 Calle de Medio #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 12045 Calle de Medio #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12045 Calle de Medio #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12045 Calle de Medio #103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12045 Calle de Medio #103 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl
Rancho San Diego, CA 92019

Similar Pages

Rancho San Diego 1 BedroomsRancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms
Rancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho San Diego Apartments with Balcony
Rancho San Diego Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cuyamaca CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College