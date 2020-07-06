All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Find more places like 11967 Calle Naranja.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho San Diego, CA
/
11967 Calle Naranja
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:06 AM

11967 Calle Naranja

11967 Calle Naranja · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho San Diego
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11967 Calle Naranja, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
this 2 story 3br, 2.5ba home is available now! From the exterior of the home youll find the yard has been fully redone with drought resistant landscape with decorative rocks and low maintenance plants. Once you enter the home youll be greeted with brand new, vinyl plank flooring covering the entire first floor of the home. Youll have both a family room and a living room with a formal dining room included. The back yard is not large but is fenced and provides plenty of privacy with the covered patio. With the attached garage and large driveway, you wont have any problems finding parking! Upstairs youll find 3 rooms with large closets (especially the master with the large walk in!) and brand new carpeting. The home does also come with central heat and AC as well as both gas & electric washer & dryer hookups. With all this home has to offer on top of its location, it wont last long call us TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11967 Calle Naranja have any available units?
11967 Calle Naranja doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11967 Calle Naranja have?
Some of 11967 Calle Naranja's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11967 Calle Naranja currently offering any rent specials?
11967 Calle Naranja is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11967 Calle Naranja pet-friendly?
No, 11967 Calle Naranja is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 11967 Calle Naranja offer parking?
Yes, 11967 Calle Naranja offers parking.
Does 11967 Calle Naranja have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11967 Calle Naranja does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11967 Calle Naranja have a pool?
No, 11967 Calle Naranja does not have a pool.
Does 11967 Calle Naranja have accessible units?
No, 11967 Calle Naranja does not have accessible units.
Does 11967 Calle Naranja have units with dishwashers?
No, 11967 Calle Naranja does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11967 Calle Naranja have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11967 Calle Naranja has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl
Rancho San Diego, CA 92019

Similar Pages

Rancho San Diego 1 BedroomsRancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms
Rancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho San Diego Apartments with Balcony
Rancho San Diego Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cuyamaca CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College