11967 Calle Naranja

this 2 story 3br, 2.5ba home is available now! From the exterior of the home youll find the yard has been fully redone with drought resistant landscape with decorative rocks and low maintenance plants. Once you enter the home youll be greeted with brand new, vinyl plank flooring covering the entire first floor of the home. Youll have both a family room and a living room with a formal dining room included. The back yard is not large but is fenced and provides plenty of privacy with the covered patio. With the attached garage and large driveway, you wont have any problems finding parking! Upstairs youll find 3 rooms with large closets (especially the master with the large walk in!) and brand new carpeting. The home does also come with central heat and AC as well as both gas & electric washer & dryer hookups. With all this home has to offer on top of its location, it wont last long call us TODAY!