Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available for move in July 6th.

Please view virtual walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rg9upj_eN3A

Wonderful, spacious home in great community. Located near schools and shopping. Quick access to freeways. Home has modern stainless appliances and updated finishes. Granite kitchen counters, hardwood floors throughout. Quiet back patio and a fenced yard with fruit tree's. Central AC & heat. 2 car garage with full size laundry and plenty of storage shelving. Generous master suite on it's own floor with full bath and walk in closet

Resident pays all utilities. Pets considered with additional deposit. Additional $35 pet rent for dogs, under 45 lbs only.