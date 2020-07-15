All apartments in Rancho San Diego
11507 Fury Lane Unit 21
11507 Fury Lane Unit 21

11507 Fury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11507 Fury Lane, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
2 Bedroom Rancho San Diego Condo for Rent - Upgraded bottom unit condo for rent. Two assigned covered parking spaces near the unit. This 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo is an end unit located in a private location in the complex. In unit Washer & Dryer included, Recently upgraded, Central heat and A/C. Enjoy the amenities that the complex offers, swimming in the pool, relaxing in the hot tub, or taking a stroll on the well-kept grounds. This home is located near great schools, near freeway access, close to restaurants and parks.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5495789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 have any available units?
11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 have?
Some of 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 currently offering any rent specials?
11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 pet-friendly?
No, 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 offer parking?
Yes, 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 offers parking.
Does 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 have a pool?
Yes, 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 has a pool.
Does 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 have accessible units?
No, 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11507 Fury Lane Unit 21 has units with air conditioning.
