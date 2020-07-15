11507 Fury Lane Unit 21

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

2 Bedroom Rancho San Diego Condo for Rent - Upgraded bottom unit condo for rent. Two assigned covered parking spaces near the unit. This 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo is an end unit located in a private location in the complex. In unit Washer & Dryer included, Recently upgraded, Central heat and A/C. Enjoy the amenities that the complex offers, swimming in the pool, relaxing in the hot tub, or taking a stroll on the well-kept grounds. This home is located near great schools, near freeway access, close to restaurants and parks.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5495789)