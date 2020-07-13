/
185 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rancho Cordova, CA
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
678 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Vintage Faire Apartments
11070 Hirschfeld Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Close to area parks and schools. On-site amenities include laundry facilities, a fitness center and a business center. Covered parking provided. Homes include vaulted ceilings and large living spaces.
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
$1,720
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
10885 Paiute Way
10885 Paiute Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
975 sqft
2 Bdrm, 1 bath duplex near Hwy 50 & Zinfandel - Close to Hwy 50 & Zinfandel - This spacious duplex features approximately 975sqft, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.
10900 Arrington Drive
10900 Arrington Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2049 sqft
The Cottages Collection, Capitol Village - This newer year home is at the Cottages Collection, Capitol Village. The Cottages Collection is a Suburban Community featuring new single-family homes in Rancho Cordova.
Anatolia Village
4377 Sophistry Dr
4377 Sophistry Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3054 sqft
Live in Anatolia..4 Bedroom 3 Baths Single Story with Pool - This house has many features you must see. 4 bedrooms with 3 baths. 3054 square foot single story with pool & nice outdoor patio.
Villages of Zinfandel
3213 Balada Way
3213 Balada Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1853 sqft
Excellent home in a great location. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths. - Excellent Rancho Cordova Location. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath. Nice neighborhood. Good commute location. Spacious kitchen. Refrigerator included and more. Rent is $1975/month; tenant pays water.
Anatolia Village
11755 Bagota Way
11755 Bagota Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2375 sqft
This property is spacious and bright. Beautiful new interior paint along with new wood flooring makes the property feel very welcoming. Huge family room with island kitchen along with bedroom and full bathroom are located downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Cordova
Carmichael Colony
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,189
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 sqft
Come home to Olive Square Apartments in Carmichael, CA. This community is located on Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael and offers floorplans that will fit your lifestyle. Call today to schedule a personal tour.
La Riviera
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Carmichael Colony
Abby Creek
5820 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1004 sqft
Minutes from the city and area parks. Each luxury home features full-size appliances, walk-in closets, and ample storage. Newly remodeled. On-site pool. Pet-friendly. Homes offer private patios.
The Crest at Fair Oaks
10523 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crest at Fair Oaks in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Carmichael Colony
Carmichael Springs
3930 Hollister Avenue, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
825 sqft
Corner, 2 bed 2 bath w wash/dryer quiet Location - Property Id: 215771 Spacious remodeled 2 bedroom 2 full bathrooms with stackable washer/dryer. Stainless appliances. Master has a full bath and a walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Cordova
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
American River Canyon
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,350
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
