11755 Bagota Way

This property is spacious and bright. Beautiful new interior paint along with new wood flooring makes the property feel very welcoming. Huge family room with island kitchen along with bedroom and full bathroom are located downstairs. US built home kitchen is chef’s delight cherry cabinets, stainless gas range, microwave, dishwasher, walk-in pantry room. Kitchen/dining combo w/ high ceilings along with separate formal dining room. Upstairs features an in house laundry room and spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom with two closets and bathroom w/ tub & separate shower along with jack and Jill sinks. Tons of storage throughout property. Two car garage and a large backyard with patio. This property also features a backyard perfect for entertaining. Residents will enjoy access to the clubhouse which includes amenities such as 3 swimming pools, 2 spas, game room, gym, kid’s play room, basketball, tennis and much more! HOA fee includes clubhouse amenities and basic cable. Property located near walking trails and minutes to HWY 50. Pets may be negotiable.



Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.



Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 03/09/2020 Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.



Rent: $2,250 + $145 Water, Sewage and Garbage and $115 HOA



The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.



Qualifications are as follows:



-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.



-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.



-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.



