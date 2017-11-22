All apartments in Rancho Cordova
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:55 PM

11755 Bagota Way

11755 Bagota Way · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11755 Bagota Way, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
Anatolia Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This property is spacious and bright. Beautiful new interior paint along with new wood flooring makes the property feel very welcoming. Huge family room with island kitchen along with bedroom and full bathroom are located downstairs. US built home kitchen is chef’s delight cherry cabinets, stainless gas range, microwave, dishwasher, walk-in pantry room. Kitchen/dining combo w/ high ceilings along with separate formal dining room. Upstairs features an in house laundry room and spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom with two closets and bathroom w/ tub & separate shower along with jack and Jill sinks. Tons of storage throughout property. Two car garage and a large backyard with patio. This property also features a backyard perfect for entertaining. Residents will enjoy access to the clubhouse which includes amenities such as 3 swimming pools, 2 spas, game room, gym, kid’s play room, basketball, tennis and much more! HOA fee includes clubhouse amenities and basic cable. Property located near walking trails and minutes to HWY 50. Pets may be negotiable.

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing.  In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 03/09/2020  Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Rent: $2,250 + $145 Water, Sewage and Garbage and $115 HOA

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: cgapm.com/appstatus
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11755 Bagota Way have any available units?
11755 Bagota Way has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11755 Bagota Way have?
Some of 11755 Bagota Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11755 Bagota Way currently offering any rent specials?
11755 Bagota Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11755 Bagota Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11755 Bagota Way is pet friendly.
Does 11755 Bagota Way offer parking?
Yes, 11755 Bagota Way does offer parking.
Does 11755 Bagota Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11755 Bagota Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11755 Bagota Way have a pool?
Yes, 11755 Bagota Way has a pool.
Does 11755 Bagota Way have accessible units?
No, 11755 Bagota Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11755 Bagota Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11755 Bagota Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11755 Bagota Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11755 Bagota Way does not have units with air conditioning.
