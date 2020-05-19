10893 Bellone Way

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available 07/01/20 3/2 Home with yard and garage coming soon! - Property Id: 288074



Terms: One year lease

Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities

Parking: 2 car Garage, Driveway

Laundry: Laundry room with hook-ups



Coming Soon - Available by July 1st! Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 full Bath Single Family home in the desirable Stone Creek neighborhood. Just a short distance from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Home flows from dining room, to kitchen with breakfast bar, to spacious living room with gas fireplace. This home has dual pane windows, 2” faux wood blinds, and newly installed flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances including fridge, gas stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms located off hallway with full guest bathroom. Forced air heating and AC! Sunny and private backyard with built-in fireplace.



Non-Smoking premises.

Sorry, owner is not accepting co-signers or participating in any Voucher Programs.

Renter's Insurance Required.

Pets: Dog accepted at rental rate of $2,100

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288074

Property Id 288074



(RLNE5810449)