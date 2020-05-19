All apartments in Rancho Cordova
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

10893 Bellone Way

10893 Bellone Way · (209) 568-1114
Location

10893 Bellone Way, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Villages of Zinfandel

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2000 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 3/2 Home with yard and garage coming soon! - Property Id: 288074

Terms: One year lease
Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities
Parking: 2 car Garage, Driveway
Laundry: Laundry room with hook-ups

Coming Soon - Available by July 1st! Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 full Bath Single Family home in the desirable Stone Creek neighborhood. Just a short distance from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Home flows from dining room, to kitchen with breakfast bar, to spacious living room with gas fireplace. This home has dual pane windows, 2” faux wood blinds, and newly installed flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances including fridge, gas stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms located off hallway with full guest bathroom. Forced air heating and AC! Sunny and private backyard with built-in fireplace.

Non-Smoking premises.
Sorry, owner is not accepting co-signers or participating in any Voucher Programs.
Renter's Insurance Required.
Pets: Dog accepted at rental rate of $2,100
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288074
Property Id 288074

(RLNE5810449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

