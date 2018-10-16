All apartments in Rancho Cordova
Rancho Cordova, CA
10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE

10552 Ragtime Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10552 Ragtime Circle, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been freshly painted inside. Kitchen is a Great Room style. Tons of cup boards and counter tops. Stainless steel sink. Gas stove and built in microwave. Sliding glass door to backyard. Formal Living room and Dining room and separate Family room with built in fireplace. Carpets in bedrooms professionally cleaned. Laminate wood flooring in Living room Dining room, Family room and hallway. Indoor laundry room.
Rent is $1795 plus $150 for utilities for a total of $1945 a month.

Landlord looking for a tenant that has 2.5 times the rent as monthly verifiable income, 600 credit score, no evictions and no pets. You can download an application at mmproperties.com or we will have applications at the showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE have any available units?
10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Cordova, CA.
What amenities does 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE have?
Some of 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cordova.
Does 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
