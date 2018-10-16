10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been freshly painted inside. Kitchen is a Great Room style. Tons of cup boards and counter tops. Stainless steel sink. Gas stove and built in microwave. Sliding glass door to backyard. Formal Living room and Dining room and separate Family room with built in fireplace. Carpets in bedrooms professionally cleaned. Laminate wood flooring in Living room Dining room, Family room and hallway. Indoor laundry room.

Rent is $1795 plus $150 for utilities for a total of $1945 a month.



Landlord looking for a tenant that has 2.5 times the rent as monthly verifiable income, 600 credit score, no evictions and no pets. You can download an application at mmproperties.com or we will have applications at the showings.