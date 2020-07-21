742 A St. #2

Amenities

2 BR Condo Upgraded and Remodeled End Unit - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom condo corner unit. New carpet and appliances.



2 bedrooms

1 full Bath

All new ceiling fans throughout

New A/C unit

New carpet

New flooring

Crown molding

New closet doors

New Stove

New counter tops

Newer refrigerator

Electric heating fan for each bedroom and living room

Your own storage box outside unit



1 assigned parking space



This newly remodeled condo is minutes from the historic Ramona downtown.

You are also walking distance to the Ramona Elementary School and Montecito

High School.



Close by is the Ramona Community Wellfield Park, Ramona Softball Fields, Ramona Soccer Fields

Ramona outdoor Community Center, and a bunch of restaurants such as:



Up the Hill Grill, Mamma Rose, Jack in the Box, Mariscos del Mar Cortez, Pete's BBQ & Burgers

Country Kitchen and more.



Shopping close by includes Albertsons, Stater Brothers, 99 Cent Store, and Banks such as Chase.

Rental Qualifications:



-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities

-Tenant pays SDGE, cable, internet



-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet



***Please apply if you qualify***



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



