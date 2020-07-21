All apartments in Ramona
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

742 A St. #2

742 A Street · No Longer Available
Location

742 A Street, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
2 BR Condo Upgraded and Remodeled End Unit - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom condo corner unit. New carpet and appliances.

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com and apply online.

Hablamos Espaol

2 bedrooms
1 full Bath
All new ceiling fans throughout
New A/C unit
New carpet
New flooring
Crown molding
New closet doors
New Stove
New counter tops
Newer refrigerator
Electric heating fan for each bedroom and living room
Your own storage box outside unit

1 assigned parking space

This newly remodeled condo is minutes from the historic Ramona downtown.
You are also walking distance to the Ramona Elementary School and Montecito
High School.

Close by is the Ramona Community Wellfield Park, Ramona Softball Fields, Ramona Soccer Fields
Ramona outdoor Community Center, and a bunch of restaurants such as:

Up the Hill Grill, Mamma Rose, Jack in the Box, Mariscos del Mar Cortez, Pete's BBQ & Burgers
Country Kitchen and more.

Shopping close by includes Albertsons, Stater Brothers, 99 Cent Store, and Banks such as Chase.
Rental Qualifications:

-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities
-Tenant pays SDGE, cable, internet

-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

(RLNE5446472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

