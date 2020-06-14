/
furnished apartments
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Port Hueneme, CA
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
328 E. Surfside Dr.
328 East Surfside Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
933 sqft
Sunny-side Up in Surfside! FURNISHED month-to-month - Charming second level FURNISHED condo in Surfside I! You'll be thinking "home sweet home" once you step foot into this quaint 2 bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Port Hueneme
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3721 Sunset Lane
3721 Sunset Lane, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1300 sqft
3721 Sunset Lane Available 07/14/20 Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished Condo - As you enter you will find two large bedrooms equipped for a relaxing stay, and one bathroom on the lower level.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3633-3635 Ocean Dr.
3633 Ocean Dr, Channel Islands Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,450
2355 sqft
Hollywood Beach | Fully-furnished 5 bed + 3 bath beachfront home in Oxnard! - Indulge in coastal living and enjoy the views from this Hollywood Beach oceanfront duplex! With a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this modern duplex has a private
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1715 Emerald Isle Way
1715 Emerald Isle Way, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
4358 sqft
Executive Penthouse w/ AMAZING Channel & Marina Views! Amazing PARTIALLY FURNISHED penthouse condo in The Harbour Island Community is located on the third floor with the best views of the marina.
1 of 18
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2135 Martinique Lane
2135 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1184 sqft
The Colony | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Condo - 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished condo The Colony Community offers heated pools, spas, 2 tennis courts and a full gym. Just a short stroll to the beach and Oxnard Beach Park.
1 of 55
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
2541 Monaco Dr
2541 Monaco Drive, Oxnard, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3500 sqft
Boat Dock Home | Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 5 Bedrooms + 4.5 Bathrooms - Wow! What views! Iconic harbor views to the south and west and gorgeous mountain views to the north.
Results within 5 miles of Port Hueneme
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
721 Mandalay Beach Road
721 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
4366 sqft
721 Mandalay Beach Road Available 09/15/20 Oxnard | Spectacular beachfront Mandalay Shores 5 bed + 4 bath home - This ultramodern beachfront 5 bedroom + 4 bathroom home in Mandalay Shores offers spacious beachfront living! The open concept kitchen,
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
791 Mandalay Beach Rd
791 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2944 sqft
791 Mandalay Beach Rd Available 08/03/20 Oxnard Shores | 3 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom - ** Only available June/August ** Welcome home to this fully furnished vacation rental right on the sand! Available to rent monthly in the month of April-August.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
5115 Amalfi Way
5115 Amalfi Way, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
2411 sqft
A fully remodeled and beautiful furnished beach house at Mandalay Beach. Four bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths with two master suites. One upstairs and one downstairs. Set up as a fully equipped vacation rental however is available for long term lease.
1 of 50
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
1065 Mandalay Beach Rd.
1065 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
4792 sqft
Mandalay Shores | 4 bed + 5.5 bath OCEANFRONT home! - Absolutely stunning, ocean front home located in Mandalay Beach. Open up the doors to be greeted by a private courtyard in the center of the home.
Results within 10 miles of Port Hueneme
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
46 Units Available
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1424 Nathan Lane
1424 Nathan Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
2107 sqft
The Beach Haven - Spacious Beach Front Home - ***Fully furnished, monthly, beach house rental*** Minimum 30 days stay required.
