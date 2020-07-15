Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

842 Bluewater Way Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Condo on the Beach - Surfside III in Port Hueneme - If you would like to watch amazing sunsets every night from your own balcony, this is the place for you. This home is fully furnished and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is indoor laundry a galley kitchen and a living room. The balcony off the living room is often used as part of your living space as you will love being out there. This home is very well maintained. We are willing to rent the home unfurnished, let us know if you'd like to discuss that. The community offers great amenities too with a pool, fitness center, and more activities.



6 month lease minimum

No smoking

Prefer no pets but will discuss

Tenant must agree to carry renters insurance



