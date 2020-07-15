All apartments in Port Hueneme
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

842 Bluewater Way

842 Bluewater Way · (805) 987-5755 ext. 22
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

842 Bluewater Way, Port Hueneme, CA 93041
Port Hueneme

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 842 Bluewater Way · Avail. Aug 15

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
842 Bluewater Way Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Condo on the Beach - Surfside III in Port Hueneme - If you would like to watch amazing sunsets every night from your own balcony, this is the place for you. This home is fully furnished and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is indoor laundry a galley kitchen and a living room. The balcony off the living room is often used as part of your living space as you will love being out there. This home is very well maintained. We are willing to rent the home unfurnished, let us know if you'd like to discuss that. The community offers great amenities too with a pool, fitness center, and more activities.

6 month lease minimum
No smoking
Prefer no pets but will discuss
Tenant must agree to carry renters insurance

(RLNE5726133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 Bluewater Way have any available units?
842 Bluewater Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 842 Bluewater Way have?
Some of 842 Bluewater Way's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 Bluewater Way currently offering any rent specials?
842 Bluewater Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Bluewater Way pet-friendly?
No, 842 Bluewater Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Hueneme.
Does 842 Bluewater Way offer parking?
No, 842 Bluewater Way does not offer parking.
Does 842 Bluewater Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 842 Bluewater Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Bluewater Way have a pool?
Yes, 842 Bluewater Way has a pool.
Does 842 Bluewater Way have accessible units?
No, 842 Bluewater Way does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Bluewater Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 Bluewater Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 842 Bluewater Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 842 Bluewater Way does not have units with air conditioning.
