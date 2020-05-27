2577 Spinnaker Ave

Amenities

Marina Village Condo- Two-bedroom, One bath single story penthouse-condo, close to beaches and shopping centers. Amenities include fresh paint, new flooring throughout, stove, dishwasher, granite counter tops. One car garage space in a shared garage and one space in back driveway. Sewer, trash and water included in rent. HOA Amenities include community pool and spa. Laundry Room in the back area. Additional storage closet in garage. No Pets, No Smoking, CALBRE #00412433 Call office for appointment to view. Max 2 people per bedroom.

