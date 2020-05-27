All apartments in Port Hueneme
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:33 AM

2577 Spinnaker Ave

2577 Spinnaker Avenue · (805) 483-5899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2577 Spinnaker Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA 93041
Port Hueneme

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Marina Village Condo- Two-bedroom, One bath single story penthouse-condo, close to beaches and shopping centers. Amenities include fresh paint, new flooring throughout, stove, dishwasher, granite counter tops. One car garage space in a shared garage and one space in back driveway. Sewer, trash and water included in rent. HOA Amenities include community pool and spa. Laundry Room in the back area. Additional storage closet in garage. No Pets, No Smoking, CALBRE #00412433 Call office for appointment to view. Max 2 people per bedroom.
"Virtual tour link"
LINK LABEL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2577 Spinnaker Ave have any available units?
2577 Spinnaker Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2577 Spinnaker Ave have?
Some of 2577 Spinnaker Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2577 Spinnaker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2577 Spinnaker Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2577 Spinnaker Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2577 Spinnaker Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Hueneme.
Does 2577 Spinnaker Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2577 Spinnaker Ave does offer parking.
Does 2577 Spinnaker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2577 Spinnaker Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2577 Spinnaker Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2577 Spinnaker Ave has a pool.
Does 2577 Spinnaker Ave have accessible units?
No, 2577 Spinnaker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2577 Spinnaker Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2577 Spinnaker Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2577 Spinnaker Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2577 Spinnaker Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
