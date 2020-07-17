All apartments in Port Hueneme
2568 Ukiah.
2568 Ukiah

2568 Ukiah Street · (805) 832-4075 ext. 107
Location

2568 Ukiah Street, Port Hueneme, CA 93041
Port Hueneme

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2568 Ukiah · Avail. now

$2,375

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1481 sqft

Amenities

Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Community | 2 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom

This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding. Home is spacious with plenty of natural sunlight, fireplace, large living and dining area and kitchen which includes refrigerator (not warrantied), dishwasher, and electric stove. Two spacious bedrooms are located near the back of the house each with their own private bathroom. Home has private patio and two car garage and washer/dryer hookups.

The community offers amenities such as pool, spa, golf course, bbq areas, club house, walking and biking trails, and much more!

Month-to-month lease.

Tenant pays utilities.

Small dog allowed with additional security deposit and proof of spraying for fleas. Must show receipt.

One time HOA move in fee of $175

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5905876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2568 Ukiah have any available units?
2568 Ukiah has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2568 Ukiah have?
Some of 2568 Ukiah's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2568 Ukiah currently offering any rent specials?
2568 Ukiah is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2568 Ukiah pet-friendly?
Yes, 2568 Ukiah is pet friendly.
Does 2568 Ukiah offer parking?
Yes, 2568 Ukiah offers parking.
Does 2568 Ukiah have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2568 Ukiah does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2568 Ukiah have a pool?
Yes, 2568 Ukiah has a pool.
Does 2568 Ukiah have accessible units?
No, 2568 Ukiah does not have accessible units.
Does 2568 Ukiah have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2568 Ukiah has units with dishwashers.
Does 2568 Ukiah have units with air conditioning?
No, 2568 Ukiah does not have units with air conditioning.

