2568 Ukiah.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Community | 2 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom - ** Hueneme Bay 55 + Community **



This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding. Home is spacious with plenty of natural sunlight, fireplace, large living and dining area and kitchen which includes refrigerator (not warrantied), dishwasher, and electric stove. Two spacious bedrooms are located near the back of the house each with their own private bathroom. Home has private patio and two car garage and washer/dryer hookups.



The community offers amenities such as pool, spa, golf course, bbq areas, club house, walking and biking trails, and much more!



Month-to-month lease.



Tenant pays utilities.



Small dog allowed with additional security deposit and proof of spraying for fleas. Must show receipt.



One time HOA move in fee of $175



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5905876)