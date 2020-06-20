All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 300 Adella Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
300 Adella Lane
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

300 Adella Lane

300 Adella Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

300 Adella Lane, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious and Well Maintained 4 Bedroom Home in Gated Community - This beautiful home is located in the gated community of Founders Park in Placentia. 4 bedrooms, plus a small loft, and 2.5 baths spread out over approx 2,100 Sq. Ft. of living space. This property boasts new interior paint, newer carpet throughout and newer flooring in all bathrooms and laundry room. Cathedral ceilings greet you as you enter your large an well lit family room. Enjoy meals in the formal dining area with cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen with stylish black granite counter tops. Dual vanities in both master and hall bath. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom comes complete with separate bathtub and shower. Two car attached garage with direct access. HOA dues and gardening included. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.

(RLNE2510259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Adella Lane have any available units?
300 Adella Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Adella Lane have?
Some of 300 Adella Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Adella Lane currently offering any rent specials?
300 Adella Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Adella Lane pet-friendly?
No, 300 Adella Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 300 Adella Lane offer parking?
Yes, 300 Adella Lane offers parking.
Does 300 Adella Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Adella Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Adella Lane have a pool?
No, 300 Adella Lane does not have a pool.
Does 300 Adella Lane have accessible units?
No, 300 Adella Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Adella Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Adella Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms
Placentia Apartments with BalconyPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CACypress, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles