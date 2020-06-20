300 Adella Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious and Well Maintained 4 Bedroom Home in Gated Community - This beautiful home is located in the gated community of Founders Park in Placentia. 4 bedrooms, plus a small loft, and 2.5 baths spread out over approx 2,100 Sq. Ft. of living space. This property boasts new interior paint, newer carpet throughout and newer flooring in all bathrooms and laundry room. Cathedral ceilings greet you as you enter your large an well lit family room. Enjoy meals in the formal dining area with cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen with stylish black granite counter tops. Dual vanities in both master and hall bath. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom comes complete with separate bathtub and shower. Two car attached garage with direct access. HOA dues and gardening included. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.



(RLNE2510259)