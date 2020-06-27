121 W Madison Avenue

Amenities

This SECLUDED and PRIVATE, one-story home sits beautifully on a huge, private lot. With more than 16,000 square feet toenjoy, the possibilities are endless. This enormous and secure back yard is perfect for a baseball game, family reunion, activepets, running children, bike riding, hide-n-seek and any other activity that requires nearly half acre of open space. The homeboasts an open and bright layout. The large kitchen flows seamlessly into the cozy dining room. The hardwood floors and neutralpaint add a sense of warmth and comfort.