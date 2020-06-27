All apartments in Placentia
121 W Madison Avenue
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:38 PM

121 W Madison Avenue

121 West Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

121 West Madison Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This SECLUDED and PRIVATE, one-story home sits beautifully on a huge, private lot. With more than 16,000 square feet toenjoy, the possibilities are endless. This enormous and secure back yard is perfect for a baseball game, family reunion, activepets, running children, bike riding, hide-n-seek and any other activity that requires nearly half acre of open space. The homeboasts an open and bright layout. The large kitchen flows seamlessly into the cozy dining room. The hardwood floors and neutralpaint add a sense of warmth and comfort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

