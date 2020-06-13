Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
$
2 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,822
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1251 Lakeview Circle
1251 Lakeview Circle, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
783 sqft
**PENDING**Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Downstairs Condo in Pittsburg. - **PENDING** Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Downstairs Condo in Pittsburg. SECTION 8 OK. Gated Community. Community Pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
186 Madoline St
186 Madoline Street, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
800 sqft
Ray J.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
241 JUPITER CT
241 Jupiter Court, Pittsburg, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
2031 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Minutes to shopping, schools, college freeway and BART! Accessible community in newer part of Pittsburg. Spacious kitchen, lots of cabinets. Spacious family room and dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
11 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
841 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.

1 of 14

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2116 Manzanita Way Unit B
2116 Manzanita Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. SECTION 8 OK - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. Gorgeous brand new kitchen. Updated bathrooms Laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint throughout. Two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clayton Valley
3 Units Available
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
7 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1051 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
13 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
2 Units Available
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
800 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,315
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown Concord, these air-conditioned apartment homes feature pools, lush landscaping, laundry centers and quiet courtyards. The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments boast spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
784 sqft
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ellis Lake
3 Units Available
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Half a mile from Concord BART Station, these newly renovated homes feature large closets, private patios, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The gated community has a sparkling pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ellis Lake
6 Units Available
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
801 sqft
Homes with plush carpeting and modern kitchens that feature built-in microwaves. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Close to highways 237 and 880, and Concord BART station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Concord
2 Units Available
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1427 Bel Air Drive
1427 Bel Air Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1185 sqft
GREAT HOME IN CONCORD: *A must see! A spacious 1185 sq f, two-story Torrey Pines townhouse on Bel Air Drive off of Treat Blvd. It has central air and heating system, new flooring, and comes with a full-size washer and dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Estates
1 Unit Available
2824 Westgate Avenue
2824 Westgate Avenue, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1020 sqft
This fantastic 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been remodeled top to bottom with hardwood floors, granite counters, dual paned windows and stainless steel appliances. The living room is large and has a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
5451 Roundtree Place
5451 Roundtree Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
973 sqft
This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse has been remodeled top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout the ground level and beautiful carpet upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1505 Kirker Pass Rd #146
1505 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL CONCORD/CLAYTON CONDO / WASHER/DRYER / HARD WOOD FLOORS - Our beautiful downstairs condo is located in The Corners community on Kirker Pass Rd, Designer kitchen and bath and gorgeous dark hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ellis Lake
1 Unit Available
1591 Ellis St #316
1591 Ellis Street, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
646 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pittsburg, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pittsburg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

