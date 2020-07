Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym pool e-payments bbq/grill parking on-site laundry

Nestled near the shoreline of San Pablo Bay, Bayside Apartments offers you spaces to explore, unwind, and live. Outdoor enthusiast will enjoy sweeping views and nearly two miles of trails at nearby Pinole Shore Park or Bayfront Park. Venture into Old Town Pinole for a charming pedestrian-oriented shopping and dining destination.



Our two and three bedroom apartments provide the perfect home base. Unwind on your private patio or hone your favorite new recipe in your fully equipped kitchen. Our convenient location just north of Richmond gives you quick access to Interstate 80 and mass transit options connecting you to both major employment centers and weekend getaway destinations.