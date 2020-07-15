Apartment List
/
CA
/
pinole
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

97 Apartments for rent in Pinole, CA with garages

Pinole apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
East Bluff
1420 Greenfield Cir
1420 Greenfield Circle, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1489 sqft
PENDING 1420 Greenfield Cir., Pinole, CA 94564 - Three bed, two and a half bath two story home with attached two car garage. Stove/oven, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Fresh paint. New flooring downstairs, kitchen & bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Pinole
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
31 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,507
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,738
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1111 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
The Waterfront
1115 Earnest St
1115 Earnest Avenue, Hercules, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2029 sqft
Marcus Hom - Agt: 510-2190802 - COMING IN HOT!***STYLISH-CHIC-VERSATILE 4-BR Craftsman home in coveted Promenade Hercules Waterfront is chalk full of custom updates, accessories, is technology-friendly and space-efficient! Features rare Master

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
The Stones
232 Agate Way
232 Agate Way, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1625 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes with an attached three car garage, spacious, backyard, updated flooring and appliances. Shopping, schools, park, and freeway access are a short distance away. Contact us to schedule other viewings.

1 of 14

Last updated February 1 at 05:36 PM
1 Unit Available
The Waterfront
1099 Promenade St
1099 Promenade Street, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
640 sqft
The Promenade Community established in 2003, a dynamic waterfront Old Victorian Style Neighborhood. Corner Lot, Upper One bedroom In-Law unit over the garage. Lovely outside living space dedicated to your area.

1 of 12

Last updated February 1 at 05:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Pointe
408 Lighthouse Ct
408 Lighthouse Court, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
812 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 12/14 FROM 3PM TO 5 PM.
Results within 5 miles of Pinole

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
San Pablo
106 Arcangel Way
106 Arcangel Way, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1492 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $0 Deposit w/ Good Credit & No Evictions - Property Id: 319428 Available 08/01/2020. This stylish 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom/2 car garage townhouse is located in a gated community in San Pablo.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
513 4th Street
513 Fourth Street, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
513 4th Street Available 08/01/20 2 + Bedroom / 1 1/4 Bath Home in Rodeo - Lovely updated 2+ bedrooms & 1.1/4 bathroom. This home features a completely updated kitchen with new cupboards, counter tops, flooring and appliances.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cortez-Stege
420 S 24th Street
420 South 24th Street, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Richmond City, recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home approximately 1200 SF! The home features fresh new paint, laminated floor throughout the entire home, 4 electric stove

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North and East
334 40th Street
334 40th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
916 sqft
Cute Single Story Home in Downtown Richmond..

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2990 Chevy Way
2990 Chevy Way, Rollingwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
948 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated three bedrooms/One-bathroom single family house in San Pablo. -Move-in special! $500.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530
8351 Kent Court, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
2756 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edf9eeb48de136c05efc1f4 Property Id: 20558 We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
2900 Shane Dr
2900 Shane Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1301 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Hilltop / Fairmede Area - 1. Fresh Paint Inside and Out 2. Beautiful Hardwood Floor throughout, Tiled Kitchen Floors & Baths 3. Open kitchen w/ Island features Brand New Cabinets 4.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1748 Arlington Blvd
1748 Arlington Boulevard, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2247 sqft
1748 Arlington Blvd Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home with excellent views ... DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS !! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage El Cerrito home with sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay, Golden Gate and Bay Bridge, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Foxboro
217 Brighton Street
217 Brighton Street, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1149 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 baths flows well from the entry to the secluded rear yard. Cozy family area has wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings and opens to the dining area. Very nice quiet neighborhood that's close to freeways.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Richmond Annex
5838 Bayview Ave
5838 Bayview Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2434 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Helen Davis - Agt: 925-2128983 - Great opportunity in the Richmond Annex area and El Cerrito border.County record shows 3 bedrooms and 2 bath.More bonus rooms garage converted into living space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1616 Lexington Ave
1616 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
790 sqft
Upper Level Unit Near BART. - Virtual Tour and Applications on our company website.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North and East
708 38th Street
708 38th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1199 sqft
Spacious Two Bedroom + Bonus Room House in Richmond!! EVERYTHING BRAND NEW! - 1,199 sq ft 2 bed + large bonus room/ 1 bath single family house in Richmond.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1128 Richmond St.
1128 Richmond Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1353 sqft
1128 Richmond St El Cerrito (PRICE REDUCTION) - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. 2 car garage. New carpet and new laminate flooring. Electric stove. Refrigerator. Dishwasher. Washer & dryer. Fireplace Decorative only. Water & garbage paid.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2868 Hilltop Mall Rd, Richmond, CA 94806, USA
2868 Hilltop Mall Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1906 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5effcb9e1fa18777447fe930 Beautiful & light-filled 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths home ready to move in. Great location, directly across from Hilltop Mall.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
2513 Moyers Road
2513 Moyers Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1122 sqft
Remodeled Hilltop College Rancher with Garage Parking - Details on our website.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
North and East
559 41St St
559 41st Street, Richmond, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome Home to this inviting 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tudor in super convenient location.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1408 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Pinole, CA

Pinole apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Pinole 1 BedroomsPinole 2 BedroomsPinole 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPinole 3 BedroomsPinole Apartments with Balconies
Pinole Apartments with GaragesPinole Apartments with GymsPinole Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPinole Apartments with ParkingPinole Apartments with Pools
Pinole Apartments with Washer-DryersPinole Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinole Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CA
Dixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAEast Foothills, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bay Side

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco