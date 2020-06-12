/
2 bedroom apartments
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pinole, CA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Bay Side
5 Units Available
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Bay Side
2 Units Available
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Results within 1 mile of Pinole
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Central
8 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1142 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1110 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
Results within 5 miles of Pinole
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
$
San Pablo
5 Units Available
Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Located conveniently nearby Alvarado Park, Interstate 80 and Princeton Plaza, this community offers package service, on-site laundry facilities, pool and renters' insurance. Apartments feature balconies, hardwood flooring, window coverings and additional storage.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
3823 Waller Avenue
3823 Waller Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
600 sqft
This well-maintained unit has fresh paint updated bathroom, new mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms, updated kitchen with new appliances, and open living room. Tile floors in living room and cherry laminate in bedrooms.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1532 Chanslor Ave # V
1532 Chanslor Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1532 Chanslor Ave # V Available 07/01/20 Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - COMING SOON !!! - Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - COMING SOON !!! ****MORE PICTURES COMING SOON**** -Newer kitchen with granite counters and
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
May Valley
1 Unit Available
2849 Stephen Drive
2849 Stephen Drive, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
880 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Lower Level Unit - Property Id: 67661 This excellent living space was just remodeled.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1432 Liberty St.
1432 Liberty Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
1432 Liberty (Single Family Home) El Cerrito - Lovely well maintained single family home with 2+ bedrooms and 1 bath. Laminate floors with carpet in the bedroom. Fresh paint with blinds.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
5446 Shasta Avenue
5446 Shasta Avenue, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious, newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in easy commuter location - Living is easy in this updated 2/1 San Pablo apartment with a 900-square foot floor plan that encompasses a light, bright and airy living room, upgraded kitchen with
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1245 Navellier
1245 Navellier Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1577 sqft
Large home with large yard for entertaining with view of 3 bridges - Large 2bed 2bath with a full size workshop and piano. Wood floors, updated kitchen, 2 off street parking and a large yard for entertaining.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
3821 Waller Ave
3821 Waller Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Ground level 2 bedroom apartment with a bonus room near school - Spacious Cozy 2BD/1BR apartment This ground level unit has fresh paint and clean carpet. A Sunny galley kitchen off the living room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
2341 Market Ave #11
2341 Market Avenue, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 Bedroom Apartment in San Pablo - This 2 Bedroom apartment features: 1. Tile and Carpeted Floors 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Granite Counters 3. Refrigerator & Stove/Oven Included 4. Laundry On-Site 5.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1725 Liberty St APT 7
1725 Liberty Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
963 sqft
Spacious Condo - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with spacious living room and fireplace. 2 Carport parking and extra storage room. Washer and Dryer on site. Easy walk to Del Norte BART station, and shopping plaza.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North and East
1 Unit Available
335 39th St.#A
335 39th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
600 sqft
Two Bedroom Home With Patio Available Now! - This property was just built from the ground up with a patio and a newly paved driveway! 1) Hardwood floors throughout 2) Quiet Location on Back of Lot 3) Built In Shelving Unit 4) New Kitchen Cabinets
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North and East
1 Unit Available
334 40th Street
334 40th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
916 sqft
Cute Single Story Home..
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
4825 Overend Avenue
4825 Overend Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1170 sqft
This spacious duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1bath. Plenty of storage space. Good sized kitchen. Laundry hooks ups, Attached 1 car garage and large private yard.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
3430 San Pablo Dam Road
3430 San Pablo Dam Rd, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Bright 2 Bed 1 1/2 Bath condo in San Pablo. This 900 sf 2 story unit has been updated new wood-like flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a dark wood cabinets and open to the dining area.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
1708 Lexington Avenue
1708 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
911 sqft
Spacious end unit in peaceful community with central courtyard and mature landscaping. This sunny condo has 2 bedrooms (one with private balcony), 1 updated bath, an open floor plan, and laundry within the unit.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
1343 Elm St
1343 Elm Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1040 sqft
MICHAEL L HUGHEY - Agt: 510-915-3235 - Beautiful Duplex with 2 Large Bedrooms on very quiet street. Clean and freshly painted. Walk to BART station and TransBay bus stop. Shopping close by. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
2101 California Avenue
2101 California Avenue, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
846 sqft
Completely remodeled and beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex upstairs unit. Everything is new including walls, doors, fixtures, lighting, appliances, counter tops, bathrooms, windows, paint, etc. New plumbing and electrical updates.
Results within 10 miles of Pinole
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Marinwood
42 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,987
1055 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
