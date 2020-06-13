149 Apartments for rent in Piedmont, CA with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
105 Arbor Drive
105 Arbor Drive, Piedmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2098 sqft
Coveted Piedmont 3+Bedroom 2.5 Bath Fully Furnished Home - We are pleased to offer for rent a delightful 3+ bedroom 2 and a half bathroom Mediterranean style home located on Arbor Drive in Piedmont.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
430 Hampton Rd.
430 Hampton Road, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
3420 sqft
Piedmont Mid-Century 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Home - We are proud to present for lease a coveted and gracious mid-century 5 plus bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home on Hampton Road in Piedmont.
Results within 1 mile of Piedmont
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Glen Highlands
176 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Piedmont Avenue
33 Units Available
Baxter on Broadway
4901 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,824
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,629
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,260
1066 sqft
Authentic yet dynamic, Baxter on Broadway offers an exceptional living experience in the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glen Highlands
3 Units Available
Maya
4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,590
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
700 sqft
Maya Apartments in Oakland, CA is where sophisticated design meets urban excellence.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grand Lake
1 Unit Available
472 Jean Street
472 Jean Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
692 sqft
This neutral yet modern apartment is nestled among the trees at the end of a cul-de-sac in the popular Grand Lake neighborhood. A couple of blocks from the vibrant Grand Avenue shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated December 15 at 02:15pm
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
800 sqft
Fontainebleau Apartments - Property Id: 99161 Please contact Chandra for a viewing appointment show contact info -1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment 900 sqft. -One-of-a-kind rehabbed apartment in the Heart of Oakland's Adam point district.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
1 Kelton Court 1E
1 Kelton Court, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advent- Amazing Condo with cityscape views and direct access to Piedmont Avenue! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Highlands
1 Unit Available
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Rockridge
1 Unit Available
5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A
5728 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
330 Vernon Street #105
330 Vernon Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
812 sqft
Advent- Beautiful Condo with direct pool access including a bonus room! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakmore
1 Unit Available
4069 Waterhouse Road
4069 Waterhouse Road, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2600 sqft
4069 Waterhouse Road Available 07/10/20 Exceptional Oakmore Remodeled 1920'sHome Coming Soon! ! - Set back from the street on the crest of a long driveway, hidden by a magnificent hundred year old Oak tree stands an exceptional 1920's home, fully

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
288 Whitmore Street #207
288 Whitmore Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
635 sqft
Spacious 1BR, Parking, Pool, Spa, Gym, Walk to Grocery/Bank, BART.. - Please Email or Text Only- Pedram or Chris Spacious 635 Sq. Ft. 1 bedroom 1 bath condo.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Temescal
1 Unit Available
4700 Manila Ave
4700 Manila Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1265 sqft
******DUE TO COVID PANDEMIC WE ARE REQUIRING YOU APPLY PRIOR TO SHOWING. THE APPLICATION FEE IS FULLY REFUNDABLE & WE WILL NOT PROCESS YOUR APPLICATION OR RUN YOUR CREDIT UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE PROPERTY & YOU GIVE US THE OKAY.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Glenview
1 Unit Available
4624 el centro avenue
4624 El Centro Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1623 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! WONDERFUL AREA! BEAUTIFULLY MATURE LANDSCAPE FRONT AND REAR, FENCED WITH LARGE REAR YARD INCLUDES BALCONY AND PATIO! LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND DINING AREA; 2 LARGE BEDROOMS AND ONE

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Montclair
1 Unit Available
5627 Cabot Dr
5627 Cabot Drive, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
1852 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Beautifully remodeled, sun-filled private home - Property Id: 253986 Bright and beautiful, well cared for and tastefully remodeled 4 bdr / 3 bath family home located on a private cul-de-sac, just steps from Montclair village.
Results within 5 miles of Piedmont
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
$
Produce and Waterfront
49 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,500
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
28 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,241
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,649
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
Downtown Berkeley
21 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
14 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,055
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,221
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Mosswood
188 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
South Berkeley
31 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,925
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,125
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
West End
28 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,128
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,882
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
City Guide for Piedmont, CA

Back in the era when _The Great Gatsby _was a new book for sale, Piedmont had its own Roaring Twenties heritage. It was known as the "City of Millionaires" because it had the most resident millionaires per square mile of any city in the U.S. Twenty-two skidoo!

Today, with a population of just over 10,600, Piedmont is a pleasant, small community surrounded by the City of Oakland. This means Piedmont is also conveniently close to San Francisco and Berkeley, CA as well. It's located in the East Bay Hills and shares many services with Oakland. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Piedmont, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Piedmont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

