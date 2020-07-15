All apartments in Piedmont
Find more places like 110 Crocker Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Piedmont, CA
/
110 Crocker Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

110 Crocker Ave.

110 Crocker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Piedmont
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

110 Crocker Avenue, Piedmont, CA 94610
Piedmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious Piedmont 4 Bedroom Home Available Early July 2020! - We are proud to offer a well maintained early mid-century home for lease! Located in the heart of Piedmont this four bedroom, two and a half bath single story home features over 3,400 square feet of living space.
A striking entry leads to a sophisticated open living space and dining area which seamlessly flows into the comfortably sized family room and out to the enclosed yard with patio for outdoor dining. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, contemporary fixtures, and a casual dining space.
3 generous sized bedrooms and a full bath are located down the hallway. The master suite provides customized closets and space for a seating area. A clean guest bath and 4th bedroom complete the other wing of the home. Additional features include:

* On-Demand Hot Water
* Custom Paint
* Combination Flooring
* Spacious Private Yard
* Additional Off-Street Parking
* Storage Solutions
* Convenient to Business District of Piedmont and multiple Business Districts of Oakland including Grand Avenue, Montclair, Lakeshore, College Avenue, Rockridge Shopping, and Lakeshore Farmer's Market, Major Banks, Safeway, Lucky's and Trader Joes
* Easy Transit Options: Commuter Ride Share, AC Transit to San Francisco and BART, Freeway access to Highway 13 and 580 Freeway
* http://www.ci.piedmont.ca.us
* http://www.glenviewneighbors.com/community.html
* http://www.montclairvillage.com
* http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piedmont,_California
* http://www.piedmont.k12.ca.us/
* http://school-ratings.com/cities/Piedmont.html
* http://www.greatschools.org/california/piedmont/275-Piedmont-High-School/

Welcome Home!
Lease Terms:
Lease Expires June 30th of Each Year, Multiple Year Option
Renters Insurance Required
This Is A Non-Smoking Home
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities

Contact:
Marty Chan DRE#01400871
or Bonita Chinn
Phone: 510-584-9078
Email: rentals@discoinvest.com
Website: www.discoinvest.com
Discovery Investments, Inc.
DRE# 01911108

(RLNE4869208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Crocker Ave. have any available units?
110 Crocker Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Piedmont, CA.
What amenities does 110 Crocker Ave. have?
Some of 110 Crocker Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Crocker Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
110 Crocker Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Crocker Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Crocker Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 110 Crocker Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 110 Crocker Ave. offers parking.
Does 110 Crocker Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Crocker Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Crocker Ave. have a pool?
No, 110 Crocker Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 110 Crocker Ave. have accessible units?
No, 110 Crocker Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Crocker Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Crocker Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Crocker Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 Crocker Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Piedmont Accessible ApartmentsPiedmont Apartments with Garages
Piedmont Apartments with Washer-DryersPiedmont Dog Friendly Apartments
Piedmont Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA
Pleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CALafayette, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAMountain House, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco