110 Crocker Ave.

Spacious Piedmont 4 Bedroom Home Available Early July 2020! - We are proud to offer a well maintained early mid-century home for lease! Located in the heart of Piedmont this four bedroom, two and a half bath single story home features over 3,400 square feet of living space.

A striking entry leads to a sophisticated open living space and dining area which seamlessly flows into the comfortably sized family room and out to the enclosed yard with patio for outdoor dining. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, contemporary fixtures, and a casual dining space.

3 generous sized bedrooms and a full bath are located down the hallway. The master suite provides customized closets and space for a seating area. A clean guest bath and 4th bedroom complete the other wing of the home. Additional features include:



* On-Demand Hot Water

* Custom Paint

* Combination Flooring

* Spacious Private Yard

* Additional Off-Street Parking

* Storage Solutions

* Convenient to Business District of Piedmont and multiple Business Districts of Oakland including Grand Avenue, Montclair, Lakeshore, College Avenue, Rockridge Shopping, and Lakeshore Farmer's Market, Major Banks, Safeway, Lucky's and Trader Joes

* Easy Transit Options: Commuter Ride Share, AC Transit to San Francisco and BART, Freeway access to Highway 13 and 580 Freeway

Welcome Home!

Lease Terms:

Lease Expires June 30th of Each Year, Multiple Year Option

Renters Insurance Required

This Is A Non-Smoking Home

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities



Contact:

Marty Chan DRE#01400871

or Bonita Chinn

Phone: 510-584-9078

Email: rentals@discoinvest.com

Website: www.discoinvest.com

Discovery Investments, Inc.

DRE# 01911108



(RLNE4869208)