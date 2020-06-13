105 Arbor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Coveted Piedmont 3+Bedroom 2.5 Bath Fully Furnished Home - We are pleased to offer for rent a delightful 3+ bedroom 2 and a half bathroom Mediterranean style home located on Arbor Drive in Piedmont. This fully furnished corner property features a naturally lit living room features large windows, a fireplace, and hardwood floors that flow throughout the home. Just past the formal dining room, the adjacent family room opens to a tranquil backyard with fish pond and patio seating surrounded by flora and fauna. The chefs kitchen offers warm cherry wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. A half bath is located off the kitchen. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious rooms with views of the neighborhood. Originally built in 1924 with upgraded amenities, including:

Recessed Lighting

Enclosed Backyard; Pond and Chicken Coop

Formal Dining Room

Outdoor BBQ

Single Car Garage

Central Heat

Solar

* Easy walking distance to Piedmont Rec Center

*Convenient to Business District of Piedmont and multiple Business Districts of Oakland including Grand Avenue, Montclair, Lakeshore, College Avenue, Rockridge Shopping, and Lakeshore Farmer's Market, Major Banks, Safeway, Lucky's and Trader Joes

* Convenient to Commuter Ride Share, AC Transit to San Francisco and BART, Freeway access to Highway 13 and 580 Freeway

* http://www.ci.piedmont.ca.us

* http://www.glenviewneighbors.com/community.html

* http://www.montclairvillage.com

* http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piedmont,_California

* http://www.piedmont.k12.ca.us/

* http://school-ratings.com/cities/Piedmont.html

* http://www.greatschools.org/california/piedmont/275-Piedmont-High-School/

Havens Elementary API Score 948; Piedmont Middle API Score 964 Piedmont High API Score 908



Welcome Home!



Lease Terms:

Lease Term Negotiable

Fully Furnished

Utilities to be Billed to Tenant

Security Deposit Up to 3x Rent

Tenant Pays for Weekly Cleaning Service

Renter's Insurance Required

This Is A Non-Smoking Home



Contact:

Marty Chan DRE#01400871

or Bonita Chinn

Phone: 510-584-9078

Email: rentals@discoinvest.com

Website: www.discoinvest.com

Discovery Investments, Inc.

DRE# 01911108



(RLNE5196320)