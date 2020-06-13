105 Arbor Drive

Amenities
Coveted Piedmont 3+Bedroom 2.5 Bath Fully Furnished Home - We are pleased to offer for rent a delightful 3+ bedroom 2 and a half bathroom Mediterranean style home located on Arbor Drive in Piedmont. This fully furnished corner property features a naturally lit living room features large windows, a fireplace, and hardwood floors that flow throughout the home. Just past the formal dining room, the adjacent family room opens to a tranquil backyard with fish pond and patio seating surrounded by flora and fauna. The chefs kitchen offers warm cherry wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. A half bath is located off the kitchen. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious rooms with views of the neighborhood. Originally built in 1924 with upgraded amenities, including:
Recessed Lighting
Enclosed Backyard; Pond and Chicken Coop
Formal Dining Room
Outdoor BBQ
Single Car Garage
Central Heat
Solar
* Easy walking distance to Piedmont Rec Center
*Convenient to Business District of Piedmont and multiple Business Districts of Oakland including Grand Avenue, Montclair, Lakeshore, College Avenue, Rockridge Shopping, and Lakeshore Farmer's Market, Major Banks, Safeway, Lucky's and Trader Joes
* Convenient to Commuter Ride Share, AC Transit to San Francisco and BART, Freeway access to Highway 13 and 580 Freeway
* http://www.ci.piedmont.ca.us
* http://www.glenviewneighbors.com/community.html
* http://www.montclairvillage.com
* http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piedmont,_California
* http://www.piedmont.k12.ca.us/
* http://school-ratings.com/cities/Piedmont.html
* http://www.greatschools.org/california/piedmont/275-Piedmont-High-School/
Havens Elementary API Score 948; Piedmont Middle API Score 964 Piedmont High API Score 908
Welcome Home!
Lease Terms:
Lease Term Negotiable
Fully Furnished
Utilities to be Billed to Tenant
Security Deposit Up to 3x Rent
Tenant Pays for Weekly Cleaning Service
Renter's Insurance Required
This Is A Non-Smoking Home
Contact:
Marty Chan DRE#01400871
or Bonita Chinn
Phone: 510-584-9078
Email: rentals@discoinvest.com
Website: www.discoinvest.com
Discovery Investments, Inc.
DRE# 01911108
(RLNE5196320)