Piedmont, CA
105 Arbor Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

105 Arbor Drive

105 Arbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

105 Arbor Drive, Piedmont, CA 94610
Piedmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Coveted Piedmont 3+Bedroom 2.5 Bath Fully Furnished Home - We are pleased to offer for rent a delightful 3+ bedroom 2 and a half bathroom Mediterranean style home located on Arbor Drive in Piedmont. This fully furnished corner property features a naturally lit living room features large windows, a fireplace, and hardwood floors that flow throughout the home. Just past the formal dining room, the adjacent family room opens to a tranquil backyard with fish pond and patio seating surrounded by flora and fauna. The chefs kitchen offers warm cherry wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. A half bath is located off the kitchen. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious rooms with views of the neighborhood. Originally built in 1924 with upgraded amenities, including:
Recessed Lighting
Enclosed Backyard; Pond and Chicken Coop
Formal Dining Room
Outdoor BBQ
Single Car Garage
Central Heat
Solar
* Easy walking distance to Piedmont Rec Center
*Convenient to Business District of Piedmont and multiple Business Districts of Oakland including Grand Avenue, Montclair, Lakeshore, College Avenue, Rockridge Shopping, and Lakeshore Farmer's Market, Major Banks, Safeway, Lucky's and Trader Joes
* Convenient to Commuter Ride Share, AC Transit to San Francisco and BART, Freeway access to Highway 13 and 580 Freeway
* http://www.ci.piedmont.ca.us
* http://www.glenviewneighbors.com/community.html
* http://www.montclairvillage.com
* http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piedmont,_California
* http://www.piedmont.k12.ca.us/
* http://school-ratings.com/cities/Piedmont.html
* http://www.greatschools.org/california/piedmont/275-Piedmont-High-School/
Havens Elementary API Score 948; Piedmont Middle API Score 964 Piedmont High API Score 908

Welcome Home!

Lease Terms:
Lease Term Negotiable
Fully Furnished
Utilities to be Billed to Tenant
Security Deposit Up to 3x Rent
Tenant Pays for Weekly Cleaning Service
Renter's Insurance Required
This Is A Non-Smoking Home

Contact:
Marty Chan DRE#01400871
or Bonita Chinn
Phone: 510-584-9078
Email: rentals@discoinvest.com
Website: www.discoinvest.com
Discovery Investments, Inc.
DRE# 01911108

(RLNE5196320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Arbor Drive have any available units?
105 Arbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Piedmont, CA.
What amenities does 105 Arbor Drive have?
Some of 105 Arbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Arbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Arbor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Arbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 105 Arbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piedmont.
Does 105 Arbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 105 Arbor Drive does offer parking.
Does 105 Arbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Arbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Arbor Drive have a pool?
No, 105 Arbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 105 Arbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 Arbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Arbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Arbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Arbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Arbor Drive has units with air conditioning.
