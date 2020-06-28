All apartments in Pico Rivera
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

9547 Woodford Street

9547 Woodford Street · No Longer Available
Location

9547 Woodford Street, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,340 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5338021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9547 Woodford Street have any available units?
9547 Woodford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
What amenities does 9547 Woodford Street have?
Some of 9547 Woodford Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9547 Woodford Street currently offering any rent specials?
9547 Woodford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9547 Woodford Street pet-friendly?
No, 9547 Woodford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pico Rivera.
Does 9547 Woodford Street offer parking?
Yes, 9547 Woodford Street offers parking.
Does 9547 Woodford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9547 Woodford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9547 Woodford Street have a pool?
Yes, 9547 Woodford Street has a pool.
Does 9547 Woodford Street have accessible units?
No, 9547 Woodford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9547 Woodford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9547 Woodford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9547 Woodford Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9547 Woodford Street has units with air conditioning.
