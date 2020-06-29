All apartments in Pico Rivera
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9245 Sunglow St.

9245 Sunglow Street · (760) 203-3851 ext. 7
Location

9245 Sunglow Street, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9245 Sunglow St. · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1879 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! - Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1955 and is 1,879 sqft. Nearby schools include Lawrence T. Magee Elementary School, Unsworth Elementary School and Alice M. Birney Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Northgate Super Market, Northgate Gonzalez Markets and El Super. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Tierra Mia Coffee and Drinx. Nearby restaurants include Chris Burgers, Tina's and Golden Palace Chinese Restaurant. 9245 Sunglow St is near Smith Park, Amigo Park and Pico Park.

Appliances Included: Stove Oven Dishwasher

Utilities Included: NONE

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9245 Sunglow St. have any available units?
9245 Sunglow St. has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9245 Sunglow St. have?
Some of 9245 Sunglow St.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9245 Sunglow St. currently offering any rent specials?
9245 Sunglow St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9245 Sunglow St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9245 Sunglow St. is pet friendly.
Does 9245 Sunglow St. offer parking?
No, 9245 Sunglow St. does not offer parking.
Does 9245 Sunglow St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9245 Sunglow St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9245 Sunglow St. have a pool?
No, 9245 Sunglow St. does not have a pool.
Does 9245 Sunglow St. have accessible units?
No, 9245 Sunglow St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9245 Sunglow St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9245 Sunglow St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9245 Sunglow St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9245 Sunglow St. does not have units with air conditioning.
