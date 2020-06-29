Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly coffee bar some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar

Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! - Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1955 and is 1,879 sqft. Nearby schools include Lawrence T. Magee Elementary School, Unsworth Elementary School and Alice M. Birney Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Northgate Super Market, Northgate Gonzalez Markets and El Super. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Tierra Mia Coffee and Drinx. Nearby restaurants include Chris Burgers, Tina's and Golden Palace Chinese Restaurant. 9245 Sunglow St is near Smith Park, Amigo Park and Pico Park.



Appliances Included: Stove Oven Dishwasher



Utilities Included: NONE



Cats Allowed: No

Dogs Allowed: No



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902807)