Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo in a gated community. Condo has a 2 car attached garage and laundry area in garage. Large walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Downstairs is all laminate flooring, stairs and upstairs is carpeted. Property is very clean. The kitchen counter-tops and cabinets are newer as is the central a/c. A complete re-pipe was just done. There is a balcony off of the living room. Nice open floor plan. Great convenient location close to the 605 & 5 freeways.