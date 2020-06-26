All apartments in Pico Rivera
Find more places like 7574 Lemoran Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pico Rivera, CA
/
7574 Lemoran Ave
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

7574 Lemoran Ave

7574 Lemoran Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pico Rivera
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

7574 Lemoran Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home features an upgraded kitchen with sleek wood shaker cabinets, modern stainless steel hardware, striking granite counter tops, stunning glass mosaic backsplash and contemporary stainless steel appliances. Cool gray and warm tan flooring invite you into this welcoming home. The intimate living room features dimmable recessed lighting and is wired for surround sound. The bathroom is upgraded with newer tile, vanity and flooring. Upgrades also include newer ceiling fans, window coverings, central A/C system, and 200 amp panel. Great size backyard great for entertaining and a fantastic patio perfect for dinner parties or your morning cup of coffee. To top it all off, tiled garage is set up with a bar that includes wooden cabinetry, granite counter, sink, mini refrigerator and bar stool seating. This space has a bonus bathroom and is wired for a TV so it is perfect to watch a ball game or throw a party. Washer and dryer included in the purchase and a shed in the backyard for extra storage.

(RLNE5067700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7574 Lemoran Ave have any available units?
7574 Lemoran Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
What amenities does 7574 Lemoran Ave have?
Some of 7574 Lemoran Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7574 Lemoran Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7574 Lemoran Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7574 Lemoran Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7574 Lemoran Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7574 Lemoran Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7574 Lemoran Ave offers parking.
Does 7574 Lemoran Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7574 Lemoran Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7574 Lemoran Ave have a pool?
No, 7574 Lemoran Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7574 Lemoran Ave have accessible units?
No, 7574 Lemoran Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7574 Lemoran Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7574 Lemoran Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7574 Lemoran Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7574 Lemoran Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard
Pico Rivera, CA 90660
The Island
8222 Rosemead Blvd
Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard
Pico Rivera, CA 90660

Similar Pages

Pico Rivera 1 BedroomsPico Rivera 2 Bedrooms
Pico Rivera Apartments with GymPico Rivera Apartments with Pool
Pico Rivera Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CA
El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles