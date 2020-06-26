7574 Lemoran Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home features an upgraded kitchen with sleek wood shaker cabinets, modern stainless steel hardware, striking granite counter tops, stunning glass mosaic backsplash and contemporary stainless steel appliances. Cool gray and warm tan flooring invite you into this welcoming home. The intimate living room features dimmable recessed lighting and is wired for surround sound. The bathroom is upgraded with newer tile, vanity and flooring. Upgrades also include newer ceiling fans, window coverings, central A/C system, and 200 amp panel. Great size backyard great for entertaining and a fantastic patio perfect for dinner parties or your morning cup of coffee. To top it all off, tiled garage is set up with a bar that includes wooden cabinetry, granite counter, sink, mini refrigerator and bar stool seating. This space has a bonus bathroom and is wired for a TV so it is perfect to watch a ball game or throw a party. Washer and dryer included in the purchase and a shed in the backyard for extra storage.



