7033 Passons Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated microwave range

Luxury Condo for Rent! This is a gorgeous 4 bedrooms and 4 baths newly developed town home. Gated community located in a peaceful neighborhood. Upgraded features include stone flooring, freshly painted, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, newer stove and double oven and microwave. Double car attached garage with direct access, interior laundry area. Nice private balcony right off living room and master bedroom. It has easy access to the 60 freeway. Conveniently located near shopping center with Costco nearby and multiple parks such as, Pico Park, Rio Hondo Park, and Grant Rea Park that are within a 10 mile radius. Do not miss this opportunity to lease this luxury townhome! Must See! This won't last.