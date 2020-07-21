All apartments in Pico Rivera
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:25 AM

7033 Passons Boulevard

Location

7033 Passons Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Luxury Condo for Rent! This is a gorgeous 4 bedrooms and 4 baths newly developed town home. Gated community located in a peaceful neighborhood. Upgraded features include stone flooring, freshly painted, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, newer stove and double oven and microwave. Double car attached garage with direct access, interior laundry area. Nice private balcony right off living room and master bedroom. It has easy access to the 60 freeway. Conveniently located near shopping center with Costco nearby and multiple parks such as, Pico Park, Rio Hondo Park, and Grant Rea Park that are within a 10 mile radius. Do not miss this opportunity to lease this luxury townhome! Must See! This won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7033 Passons Boulevard have any available units?
7033 Passons Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
What amenities does 7033 Passons Boulevard have?
Some of 7033 Passons Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7033 Passons Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7033 Passons Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7033 Passons Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7033 Passons Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pico Rivera.
Does 7033 Passons Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7033 Passons Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7033 Passons Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7033 Passons Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7033 Passons Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7033 Passons Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7033 Passons Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7033 Passons Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7033 Passons Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7033 Passons Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7033 Passons Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7033 Passons Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
