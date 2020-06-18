Amenities
3719 Sonoma Oaks Ave Available 07/06/20 3BD/2BA May Ranch Home! - Available 07/06/2020!
Beautiful, single story home located in the lovely May Ranch neighborhood!
This corner lot house offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bath, 2 car attached garage and has been recently upgraded! Custom, neutral paint throughout, recessed lighting, ceiling fans & a BEAUTIFUL, gourmet kitchen!
Property will not last on the market! Call Today and inquire about this property! *NO PETS ACCEPTED*
PLEASE NOTE* Security Deposit is $2,500.00
To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call our office at: (951) 924-3600. Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com
Applicant Requirements include:
- 12-month lease
- Renter's Insurance
- GOOD credit
- NO past evictions or judgments.
- Verifiable, documented income needs to be 2 1/2 times the rent.
Verifications of Employment and Residency will be conducted.
(RLNE4042600)