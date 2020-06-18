All apartments in Perris
3719 Sonoma Oaks Ave

3719 Sonoma Oaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3719 Sonoma Oaks Avenue, Perris, CA 92571
North Perris

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3719 Sonoma Oaks Ave Available 07/06/20 3BD/2BA May Ranch Home! - Available 07/06/2020!

Beautiful, single story home located in the lovely May Ranch neighborhood!
This corner lot house offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bath, 2 car attached garage and has been recently upgraded! Custom, neutral paint throughout, recessed lighting, ceiling fans & a BEAUTIFUL, gourmet kitchen!
Property will not last on the market! Call Today and inquire about this property! *NO PETS ACCEPTED*

PLEASE NOTE* Security Deposit is $2,500.00

To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call our office at: (951) 924-3600. Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com

Applicant Requirements include:
- 12-month lease
- Renter's Insurance
- GOOD credit
- NO past evictions or judgments.
- Verifiable, documented income needs to be 2 1/2 times the rent.

Verifications of Employment and Residency will be conducted.

Amanica Real Estate & Property Management
13800 Heacock St. #C-126 Moreno Valley, CA 92553 www.Amanica.com
BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568
Office: (951) 924-3600 | Fax: (951) 924-3666

(RLNE4042600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

