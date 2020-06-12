3369 Buffalo Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Perris Home Located In Desired Community!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Premium upgraded home comes complete with solar panels, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Main floor has one full bedroom and half bath, beautiful hard wood floors. Kitchen open to living room with granite countertops and chef stove. 2nd story has plush carpet throughout, loft area and master bedroom with large walk in closets and large master bath with soak in tub and separate shower. Large backyard with plenty of grass and covered patio. Gardner included. Solar Panels to help keep heating and cooling costs minimal. Small pet possible with owner approval. 2 car garage. Wonderful, quiet community, great for a family! Must See This Home!



Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking



Rent: $2350

Deposit: $2650

Processing Fee: $50.00



Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Please call/text Maria to schedule a viewing. 909-344-0630



(RLNE3218376)