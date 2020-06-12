3369 Buffalo Road

Amenities
Beautiful Perris Home Located In Desired Community!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Premium upgraded home comes complete with solar panels, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Main floor has one full bedroom and half bath, beautiful hard wood floors. Kitchen open to living room with granite countertops and chef stove. 2nd story has plush carpet throughout, loft area and master bedroom with large walk in closets and large master bath with soak in tub and separate shower. Large backyard with plenty of grass and covered patio. Gardner included. Solar Panels to help keep heating and cooling costs minimal. Small pet possible with owner approval. 2 car garage. Wonderful, quiet community, great for a family! Must See This Home!
Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
Rent: $2350
Deposit: $2650
Processing Fee: $50.00
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
