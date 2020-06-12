All apartments in Perris
Last updated June 12 2020

3369 Buffalo Road

3369 Buffalo Road · (951) 768-8806
Location

3369 Buffalo Road, Perris, CA 92570
South Perris

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3369 Buffalo Road · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Perris Home Located In Desired Community!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Premium upgraded home comes complete with solar panels, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Main floor has one full bedroom and half bath, beautiful hard wood floors. Kitchen open to living room with granite countertops and chef stove. 2nd story has plush carpet throughout, loft area and master bedroom with large walk in closets and large master bath with soak in tub and separate shower. Large backyard with plenty of grass and covered patio. Gardner included. Solar Panels to help keep heating and cooling costs minimal. Small pet possible with owner approval. 2 car garage. Wonderful, quiet community, great for a family! Must See This Home!

Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking

Rent: $2350
Deposit: $2650
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call/text Maria to schedule a viewing. 909-344-0630

(RLNE3218376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

