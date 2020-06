Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful home in the city of Paramount updated and modern! Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with Central Air Conditioning and Heating. Completely fenced. Spacious back yard with several fruit trees. Convenient Access to 710, 91, 105, and 605 Freeways. Located near many amenities such as Schools, Shopping, Hospitals, Parks and Entertainment. Contact Scott 951-265-8043 or visit www.farnam-management.com for more info.