15913 1/2 Georgia Avenue

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming upper one bedroom with hardwood floors. Located in Paramount off Alondra. Walking distance to plenty of restaurants and shopping in Paramount Town Center. Unit is located in rear of complex over garages. Walk up the stairs to your private patio. Bring your bistro table and potted plants to make your outdoor space cozy. Walk in the front door to the spacious living room. The eat-in kitchen has vibrant vintage tiles, tons of counter-space, ample cabinets and tons of windows to welcome in the sunshine. Off the living room access the bedroom with ample closet space and en-suite bathroom. The bathroom has a built-in linen closet and vintage pink tiles. The unit comes with a one car garage, water/trash is included and ready for move in. On-site laundry facility.

1-year lease agreement required

A stove can be provided if needed

No Section 8

No Pets