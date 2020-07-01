15550 Cypria Circle

Amenities

A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Paramount's newer communities, Heritage Walk. This 3 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom DETACHED condo was built in 2011 by The Olsen Company. No common/shared walls with neighbors! Approximately 1,400 SqFt living area, 2 Car Garage with Direct Access. Tile and Brand New Vinyl Flooring. Water Softener, Tankless Water Heater. Numerous windows throughout the house allows ample natural light. In a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near shopping centers such as Paramount Town Center and Paramount Plaza, Restaurants, Banks, Supermarkets, Schools, Parks, and more. Easy Access to the 91, 710, and 105 Freeways. Definitely a must see!