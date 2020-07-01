15550 Cypria Circle

All apartments in Paramount
Location

15550 Cypria Cir, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Paramount's newer communities, Heritage Walk. This 3 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom DETACHED condo was built in 2011 by The Olsen Company. No common/shared walls with neighbors! Approximately 1,400 SqFt living area, 2 Car Garage with Direct Access. Tile and Brand New Vinyl Flooring. Water Softener, Tankless Water Heater. Numerous windows throughout the house allows ample natural light. In a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near shopping centers such as Paramount Town Center and Paramount Plaza, Restaurants, Banks, Supermarkets, Schools, Parks, and more. Easy Access to the 91, 710, and 105 Freeways. Definitely a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

